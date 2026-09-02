EXCLUSIVES: Pete Hegseth's Pentagon Hits Back at Stars and Stripes Journalists — and Denies Retaliation in Explosive Free-Speech Battle

The legal showdown involves Stars and Stripes Editor-in-Chief Erik Slavin, reporter Lara Korte and publisher Max Lederer, all of whom remain on paid administrative leave as officials determine whether they will be separated from their positions.

At the center of the dispute are interviews Slavin and Korte gave to CBS for a July 5 segment about the future of the military newspaper.

The journalists claim the Pentagon targeted them in retaliation for speaking out about editorial independence and changes being imposed on the publication.

But government lawyers insist Slavin and Korte were not speaking as private citizens when they appeared on television.