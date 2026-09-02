Jennifer Lawrence Claims She's Been 'Punished' by 'Offended' Male Co-Stars for Not Wanting to Be Intimate With Them
Sept. 2 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Jennifer Lawrence has claimed she has been "punished" by male co-stars for not wanting to be intimate with them, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actress reflected on her time filming Die My Love with her co-star Robert Pattinson, who she described as "not pervy."
Jennifer Lawrence Reflects on 'Punishment' from 'Offended' Co-Stars
Lawrence admitted during an episode of iHeartRadio's Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang podcast, "A lot of male actors get offended if you don’t wanna f--- them and then the punishment starts."
The Hunger Games actress did not reveal who she previously encountered this dynamic with, but she stressed that it was not the case with Pattinson.
Robert Pattinson Called 'Safe'
The hosts asked Lawrence if the pair used an intimacy coordinator while filming Die My Love. The actress explained they didn't. While there might have been one on set (she wasn't sure), they didn't really utilize them, if there was.
"I felt really safe with him," Lawrence said. "He's like not pervy and very in love with Suki (Waterhouse), and so we were mostly like talking about our kids and our relationships, so there wasn't any weird, 'Does she think I like him?' If there was a little bit of that, I probably would have had an intimacy coordinator ... but he was not like that."
An intimacy coordinator on set typically helps actors navigate intimate and s-- scenes to ensure all are comfortable. They advocate for actors to producers, asking for certain accommodations or suggestions in how scenes are recorded.
Jennifer Lawrence Describes Robert Pattinson's 'Sweet' Personality
Lawrence also gave the scoop on what Pattinson is really like behind the scenes. She admitted he's exactly how everyone imagines, describing him as a casual British man.
"You can kind of tell how people's personalities are," she said, adding, "(He's) just like sweet and not dramatic and just really laid back."
She recalled taking dance lessons with the Dune actor on set, which contributed positively to their dynamic. Originally, the lessons were meant to aid the dance number they did, but the scene was cut.
However, she felt it helped with "team building," which was reflected in "s-- scenes and fighting scenes."
Robert Pattinson Fans Slam 'Low' Bar
Pattinson fans were elated to hear confirmation about The Batman star's demeanor on set.
"This makes me like and respect Rob even more. Cheers to more success for him," one said. However, they felt that was a low bar to clear.
Another user wrote on X, "I'm happy Rob made her feel safe. I'm appalled by what she said about the other actors. Really sad she was made to feel that way… Why are these men so disgusting? And then they go ahead and use their power to make her life worse, only because they can't stand to hear a no."
A third added, "How low is the bar when acting like a normal human being is something to praise? Nothing against Robert Pattinson; is simply the fact that he acted like everybody with a minimal moral code."