Jennifer Lawrence Claims She's Been 'Punished' by 'Offended' Male Co-Stars for Not Wanting to Be Intimate With Them

The hosts asked Lawrence if the pair used an intimacy coordinator while filming Die My Love. The actress explained they didn't. While there might have been one on set (she wasn't sure), they didn't really utilize them, if there was.

"I felt really safe with him," Lawrence said. "He's like not pervy and very in love with Suki (Waterhouse), and so we were mostly like talking about our kids and our relationships, so there wasn't any weird, 'Does she think I like him?' If there was a little bit of that, I probably would have had an intimacy coordinator ... but he was not like that."

An intimacy coordinator on set typically helps actors navigate intimate and s-- scenes to ensure all are comfortable. They advocate for actors to producers, asking for certain accommodations or suggestions in how scenes are recorded.