Kelly Ripa Tells Story About 'the One That Got Away' on Vacation in Greece: 'I Still Think About It'

This isn't the first time Ripa and Consuelos have opened up about their travel regrets. Last year, the married couple had an awkward exchange on air while discussing their opposing travel styles.

Ripa claimed to be more relaxed, while she accused Consuelos of wanting to arrive hours ahead of time and disliking when he's approached by fans.

"You get irritated when people are like, 'oh, my gosh, I love you on the show!' you are like, everybody is noticing us," she said during an October 2025 episode.

Consuelos immediately shot back, "Don't put that out there, I am very nice to people!"

"You are nice to people," Ripa replied, "but you get irritated with me."

"I don't get irritated with you," he responded. "I'm irritated with you right now for trying to throw me under the bus."