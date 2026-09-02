Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa Tells Story About 'the One That Got Away' on Vacation in Greece: 'I Still Think About It'

Kelly Ripa has a travel regret.
Source: MEGA ; @LIVEWITHKELLYANDMARK 

Kelly Ripa has a travel regret.

Sept. 2 2026, Published 4:51 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kelly Ripa fondly told a story about "the one that got away" during a vacation in Greece – but she wasn't talking about a long-lost romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During a recent installment of Live With Kelly and Mark, Ripa, 55, and her husband, Mark Consuelos, got on the topic of souvenirs that people most regret not buying on getaways.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa's Souvenir Regrets Exposed

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Kelly Ripa admitted she wished she had bought a necklace she found in Greece years ago.
Source: @LIVEWITHKELLYANDMARK 

Kelly Ripa admitted she wished she had bought a necklace she found in Greece years ago.

"I like to buy souvenirs when I travel," Ripa said, pointing out that her husband is less of a fan.

The mother-of-three then read off information that said travelers' biggest souvenir regrets are jewelry and clothing.

"Remember that necklace in Greece that I saw, that one- like five years ago?" she asked.

Article continues below advertisement

'The One That Got Away'

Kelly Ripa dubbed the necklace 'the one that got away.'
Source: @LIVEWITHKELLYANDMARK 

Kelly Ripa dubbed the necklace 'the one that got away.'

Consuelos confessed he couldn't remember which one she meant.

"Of course you don't. You blocked it out," she replied. "But I remember. I still remember."

"Still think about it," she continued about the necklace. "It's the one that got away."

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Traveling Squabbles

Mark Consuelos appeared offended when Kelly Ripa suggested he was irritable at airports.
Source: @LIVEWITHKELLYANDMARK 

Mark Consuelos appeared offended when Kelly Ripa suggested he was irritable at airports.

This isn't the first time Ripa and Consuelos have opened up about their travel regrets. Last year, the married couple had an awkward exchange on air while discussing their opposing travel styles.

Ripa claimed to be more relaxed, while she accused Consuelos of wanting to arrive hours ahead of time and disliking when he's approached by fans.

"You get irritated when people are like, 'oh, my gosh, I love you on the show!' you are like, everybody is noticing us," she said during an October 2025 episode.

Consuelos immediately shot back, "Don't put that out there, I am very nice to people!"

"You are nice to people," Ripa replied, "but you get irritated with me."

"I don't get irritated with you," he responded. "I'm irritated with you right now for trying to throw me under the bus."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Tim Curry

Tim Curry Cause of Death Revealed — After 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' Actor Died Nearly 15 Years Following Devastating Stroke

Photo of Jeanine Pirro

Jeanine Pirro Heavily Mocked by Critics After U.S. Attorney Shares 'Embarrassing' Workout Video: 'There's No Weights on That'

Kelly Ripa Calls Mark Consuelos 'Insufferable' to Travel With

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Kelly Ripa said Mark Consuelos was the 'toughest zodiac sign' for travel.
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa said Mark Consuelos was the 'toughest zodiac sign' for travel.

The pair reignited the argument last month, when Ripa revealed that Aries was reportedly the "toughest zodiac sign to travel with, period."

Consuelos was born March 30, making him fall under that star sign.

"You are fun to travel with on the trip," she explained her feelings at the time. "But getting to the trip, and even worse, coming home from the trip...the fun in the trip almost makes it all worth it."

"It's just the insufferable nature of getting to the trip and coming home from the trip...that makes me not want to take the trip at all," she noted.

At that point, the Riverdale actor suggested they could simply "fly home separately," but instead of taking it as a real threat, Ripa enthusiastically agreed.

"We've threatened this before," she added, referring to their October conversation on the matter.

Finally, the father-of-three offered a different compromise.

"Here's what we'll do. The next time we travel somewhere, I will just follow you," he said at the time. "I'll let you lead the way."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.