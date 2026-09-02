Kelly Ripa Tells Story About 'the One That Got Away' on Vacation in Greece: 'I Still Think About It'
Sept. 2 2026, Published 4:51 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa fondly told a story about "the one that got away" during a vacation in Greece – but she wasn't talking about a long-lost romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a recent installment of Live With Kelly and Mark, Ripa, 55, and her husband, Mark Consuelos, got on the topic of souvenirs that people most regret not buying on getaways.
Kelly Ripa's Souvenir Regrets Exposed
"I like to buy souvenirs when I travel," Ripa said, pointing out that her husband is less of a fan.
The mother-of-three then read off information that said travelers' biggest souvenir regrets are jewelry and clothing.
"Remember that necklace in Greece that I saw, that one- like five years ago?" she asked.
'The One That Got Away'
Consuelos confessed he couldn't remember which one she meant.
"Of course you don't. You blocked it out," she replied. "But I remember. I still remember."
"Still think about it," she continued about the necklace. "It's the one that got away."
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Traveling Squabbles
This isn't the first time Ripa and Consuelos have opened up about their travel regrets. Last year, the married couple had an awkward exchange on air while discussing their opposing travel styles.
Ripa claimed to be more relaxed, while she accused Consuelos of wanting to arrive hours ahead of time and disliking when he's approached by fans.
"You get irritated when people are like, 'oh, my gosh, I love you on the show!' you are like, everybody is noticing us," she said during an October 2025 episode.
Consuelos immediately shot back, "Don't put that out there, I am very nice to people!"
"You are nice to people," Ripa replied, "but you get irritated with me."
"I don't get irritated with you," he responded. "I'm irritated with you right now for trying to throw me under the bus."
Kelly Ripa Calls Mark Consuelos 'Insufferable' to Travel With
The pair reignited the argument last month, when Ripa revealed that Aries was reportedly the "toughest zodiac sign to travel with, period."
Consuelos was born March 30, making him fall under that star sign.
"You are fun to travel with on the trip," she explained her feelings at the time. "But getting to the trip, and even worse, coming home from the trip...the fun in the trip almost makes it all worth it."
"It's just the insufferable nature of getting to the trip and coming home from the trip...that makes me not want to take the trip at all," she noted.
At that point, the Riverdale actor suggested they could simply "fly home separately," but instead of taking it as a real threat, Ripa enthusiastically agreed.
"We've threatened this before," she added, referring to their October conversation on the matter.
Finally, the father-of-three offered a different compromise.
"Here's what we'll do. The next time we travel somewhere, I will just follow you," he said at the time. "I'll let you lead the way."