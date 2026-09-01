Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Get Into On-Air Argument Over Whether Their House Is 'Too Cold'
Sept. 1 2026, Published 1:35 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos got into a playful spat on air over whether their house is too cold or too warm, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The married couple found themselves on the subject during the Tuesday, September 1, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark as they discussed tips on how to save energy and money while using the air conditioner.
Kelly Ripa Draws the Line on AC Temperature
Consuelos read off a statement that said setting the AC to "auto" was the ideal way to keep costs lower and to avoid using unnecessary power.
"You know what saves even more energy," Ripa quipped. "Turning it off."
"You mean turning it off and leaving it off?" Consuelos clarified.
"Yes," she replied. "I feel like our house is always too cold."
When the Riverdale star disagreed, it led to a repetitive back-and-forth with the pair arguing either that "it is" or "it's not" too chilly in their place.
'Put Your Chilly Cheeks Somewhere Else'
Ripa then pointed out that her preferred temperature in the home would be 75 degrees.
Her husband conceded that was a comfortable setting during the day, but at night, it's been "scientifically proven by experts" that it's best to sleep much cooler, such as around 68 degrees.
Despite clearly being on opposite sides of the argument, the mother-of-three came up with a plan.
"There's seven days in a week," she began. "Let's do three days where I'm comfortable and four days where you're comfortable. That's a good compromise."
"Okay. In the three days that you're comfortable, do I have to be in the same place?" Consuelos joked.
"No, there's plenty of bedrooms. You can go chill, put your chilly cheeks somewhere else," she replied, causing her husband to burst into laughter.
'Forget the Sleepover We Planned'
Getting back on topic, Consuelos reiterated that it is "scientifically proven that you should sleep in cold."
"Forget that. I'm dead," she responded. "I'm dead below 72."
Ripa then asked the audience if they sleep with their own AC set to 68 degrees.
When some members in the crowd clapped and cheered, she retorted, "Well, guess what? I'm not sleeping over at your house. Forget the sleepover we planned. It's not happening."
'I Have to Sleep on My Hands'
Ripa claimed that she's been so cold in the past that she's taken to turning on the heater on her side of the bed to "warm up."
"You're the one that comes over, and you come over to cuddle me, and you're like, 'Oh, your hands are so cold. Your feet are so cold,'" she snarked. "I'm like, 'Yeah, it's cold in here.'"
"But on your side of the bed it's warm," he added.
She replied, "I have to sleep on my hands."
Ripa and Consuelos have been married since 1996 and share three kids – Michael, Lola and Joaquin. They frequently joke about elements of their personal life and arguments on air.
As Radar previously reported, Ripa recently called her husband out for being difficult to travel with. In another episode, Consuelos joked that if they were ever in a "loveless marriage" he'd stay with her to avoid losing "custody" of their shared dog.