Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Get Into On-Air Argument Over Whether Their House Is 'Too Cold'

Consuelos read off a statement that said setting the AC to "auto" was the ideal way to keep costs lower and to avoid using unnecessary power.

"You know what saves even more energy," Ripa quipped. "Turning it off."

"You mean turning it off and leaving it off?" Consuelos clarified.

"Yes," she replied. "I feel like our house is always too cold."

When the Riverdale star disagreed, it led to a repetitive back-and-forth with the pair arguing either that "it is" or "it's not" too chilly in their place.