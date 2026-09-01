Karoline Leavitt Shares Cryptic Message Just Days After Stepping Down as Trump's White House Press Secretary
Sept. 1 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Karoline Leavitt has shared a cryptic message just days after stepping down as President Trump's White House Press Secretary, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On August 12, Leavitt announced she was resigning her position to focus on her family, especially after welcoming a newborn daughter.
'Exactly Where I Need to Be'
Leavitt, who shares a 2-year-old son, Niko, and a 4-month-old daughter, Vivi, with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, 61, took to her Instagram Story on August 31 to post a short clip of her playing with her children.
"Exactly where I need to be," Leavitt captioned the video. "Thank you, God." Leavitt's last day as the youngest White House Press Secretary ever was August 27, and she was given a goodbye party, complete with a podium-shaped cake and "no more questions" cookies.
At the time of her resignation announcement, the 28-year-old explained her decision to hang it up and admitted, "The truth is, since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary."
She added at the time, "That is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life."
Did Trump Want Karoline Leavitt to Leave?
While the president praised Leavitt at the time, calling her "one of my most trusted aides," Leavitt considered quitting after Trump interrupted her maternity leave by repeatedly reaching out to her.
A source had claimed that Trump was impatient for her to come back to the White House, and noted, "She had been strongly weighing whether to quit during maternity leave, as the president would contact her often and repeatedly ask when she was coming back."
However, another insider noted that the gig was a "very stressful job" to hold down with young kids: "She never got any sleep, and she didn’t want her performance to slip either. The president did everything he could to keep her."
"Trump really didn’t want her to leave as he actually trusts her and doesn’t like having to deal with new people in his circle when he wants to focus on getting stuff done in his time left in office," a source claimed. "She was just trying to figure out how to politely step down with his blessing."
Who Will Fill the Empty Postion?
Meanwhile, the president has yet to fill the void, but many names have been mentioned, with Scott Jennings said to be one of the frontrunners for the job.
According to the Daily Mail, the conservative CNN commentator met with Chief of Staff Susie Wiles to discuss the position, even while Leavitt was technically still the Press Secretary.
"It's his if he wants it," an insider claimed, adding that the 48-year-old wants the job. The outlet reported that Jennings is Wiles' "chosen candidate," and that the two "speak often."
Jennings served as a senior aide under the George W. Bush administration and later as an adviser to missing Sen. Mitch McConnell.
Other names that appear to be in the running include Trump's former attorney Alina Habba and current DHS press secretary Katie Zacharia. Ex-Kennedy Center spokesperson Roma Davari is also believed to be a possibility.
Potential candidates for the job were accused of fawning over Trump at his golf club in Bedminster recently. "They were all trying to get in front of him this weekend. It was like The Apprentice," a source claimed, referring to the president's former reality show on NBC.