Karoline Leavitt Shares Cryptic Message Just Days After Stepping Down as Trump's White House Press Secretary

Leavitt, who shares a 2-year-old son, Niko, and a 4-month-old daughter, Vivi, with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, 61, took to her Instagram Story on August 31 to post a short clip of her playing with her children.

"Exactly where I need to be," Leavitt captioned the video. "Thank you, God." Leavitt's last day as the youngest White House Press Secretary ever was August 27, and she was given a goodbye party, complete with a podium-shaped cake and "no more questions" cookies.

At the time of her resignation announcement, the 28-year-old explained her decision to hang it up and admitted, "The truth is, since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary."

She added at the time, "That is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life."