Trump's Former White House Lawyer Rips President for Turning Building Into 'Combination of a W----house and Las Vegas'

The Court on Monday, August 31, stayed a lower-court injunction that had largely blocked above-ground construction on the ballroom, in a major victory for the president's plans.

Meanwhile, critics like Cobb continue to fight the project, along with other White House redecorations, such as golden statues and opulent nameplates and pictures scattered throughout.

"As somebody who had spent a lot of time in the White House and in or about the grounds, you know, it was a beautiful setting and a historic setting," Cobb told CNN OutFront host Erin Burnett. "And it’s, you know, it’s turning into some combination of a wh--ehouse and Las Vegas at this stage of the game with all the golden paving of it.

"So, it’s tragic what's going on. But sadly, it's going to continue, at least for the time being."