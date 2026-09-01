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Home > News > Brian Williams

Brian Williams Rips David Ellison's CNN Takeover Plans — and Fears 'Fairness' Board Could Impact 'Hugely Important' Network

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Source: Club Random Podcast/YouTube, MEGA

Brian Williams voiced his concerns about David Ellison controlling CNN.

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Sept. 1 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

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Brian Williams voiced his deep "worry" over CNN's fate if Donald Trump-friendly media mogul David Ellison's Paramount Skydance succeeds in taking over the cable news network's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The longtime NBC Nightly News anchor, 67, called CNN a "hugely important part of American life" and expressed concerns about the impending merger and what it could mean for the network's coverage.

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Brian Williams Speaks Out on Potential Fate of CNN

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Photo of Brian Williams
Source: Club Random Podcast/YouTube

Brian Williams expressed his concern over CNN being controlled by David Ellison.

The politically charged comment came when Williams appeared on Bill Maher's Club Random podcast on Monday, August 31.

"So, what do you make of today's crop of news anchors? And how do you assess them? And which ones are better than others? Like who's better and then who's not as good?" the HBO host wanted to know.

Williams replied, "I don't think there's anybody better or not as good. They're a product of their organization. My worry is for CNN, which I consider a public utility. That's not a pejorative. That's a compliment," to which Maher noted, "I agree."

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Brian Willliams Praises CNN's International Reporting

Photo of Brian Williams
Source: MEGA

Brian Williams called CNN's team of foreign correspondents 'superb.'

Calling CNN "a hugely important part of American life," Williams cited the cable news network's boots-on-the-ground foreign news coverage as "superb," while giving a shout-out to NBC News' Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel for the position he's held since 2008.

"I think, with the addition of my friend Richard Engel, their foreign correspondents are superb. Their foreign, their overseas camera crews, which we worked alongside for years, fantastic, kind of casual bravery. They've been shot at every which way," the Emmy-winning newsman shared.

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Brian Williams Calls Out David Ellison's Reported 'Fairness Board' Plans

Photo of David Elllison
Source: MEGA

Brian Williams cited a WSJ article claiming David Eillson would install a 'fairness board' to oversee CNN.

"Just today, as we sit here and have this conversation, there's a Wall Street Journal article that the Ellisons are considering appointing a board to watch over fairness at CNN," Williams told Maher.

Paramount, which already controls CBS News, has agreed to shell out a whopping $81 billion to snap up CNN parent Warner Bros. Discovery. As the media behemoth prepares to close the blockbuster deal, insiders have reportedly discussed creating a controversial oversight committee to keep tabs on its news operations, according to a WSJ article published on August 12.

Ellison made waves by installing former New York Times opinion editor Bari Weiss at the top of CBS News, part of a push to steer the network away from what conservatives had blasted as its increasingly left-wing slant.

CNN has faced similar accusations of abandoning middle-of-the-road news coverage during the Trump era, with critics charging that some of its biggest anchors have openly challenged the president, his administration, and its political agenda in ways they viewed as overtly partisan.

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Brian Williams Worries About Fate of His 'Friends' Futures at CNN

Photo of Brian Williams and Bill Maher
Source: Club Random Podcast/YouTube

Brian Williams said he has 'a lot of friends' at CNN and 'admires' their talent.

Williams did snark that the controversial plan was similar to what he had as bosses at NBC.

"They might have a board of overseers that makes sure CNN is on the up and up," he explained as Maher seemed okay with it, saying, "Great, that does sound good."

"Which we used to call management," Williams joked.

On a more serious note, Netflix's We're Back With Brian Williams host noted that he has "a lot of friends over there" at CNN and "I admire so many of their people."

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