Brian Williams Rips David Ellison's CNN Takeover Plans — and Fears 'Fairness' Board Could Impact 'Hugely Important' Network

"Just today, as we sit here and have this conversation, there's a Wall Street Journal article that the Ellisons are considering appointing a board to watch over fairness at CNN," Williams told Maher.

Paramount, which already controls CBS News, has agreed to shell out a whopping $81 billion to snap up CNN parent Warner Bros. Discovery. As the media behemoth prepares to close the blockbuster deal, insiders have reportedly discussed creating a controversial oversight committee to keep tabs on its news operations, according to a WSJ article published on August 12.

Ellison made waves by installing former New York Times opinion editor Bari Weiss at the top of CBS News, part of a push to steer the network away from what conservatives had blasted as its increasingly left-wing slant.

CNN has faced similar accusations of abandoning middle-of-the-road news coverage during the Trump era, with critics charging that some of its biggest anchors have openly challenged the president, his administration, and its political agenda in ways they viewed as overtly partisan.