'Pathetic Sycophant': CNN's Jake Tapper Brutally Mocked as a 'Weasel' After Cringe-Worthy Trump Interview
July 13 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
Jake Tapper has been torn to shreds for his cringe-worthy interview with President Trump on CNN, RadarOnline.com can reveal, with some labeling the longtime host a "pathetic sycophant."
Trump called into the journalist's show, State of the Union, following the shocking death of Lindsey Graham, but the controversial president was not interested in touching on anything about politics.
Jake Tapper to Trump: 'I'm on a Normal Path'
At the end of the interview, Tapper noted, "I know you don't want to talk about any other issues out of respect for Lindsey Graham, but we would love to have you back sometime because I do have a lot of other questions for you, sir."
The 80-year-old responded, “Sure, we'll do that. We'll do that," before he then accused the network of being "fake news" and added, "We're trying to have CNN go in a normal path, and we'll do that."
"Well, I'm on a normal path right here, sir, and I appreciate your time," Tapper shared. "And thank you for calling in."
Trump noted, "Good, you are. OK, thanks a lot." While Tapper and Trump appeared to end on a good note, critics on X were quick to brutally mock the watered-down interview.
Critics Go Off on Jake Tapper: 'What a Weasel'
Tapper is so soft. Let Jon Stewart interview Trump," one person went off, referring to the popular Comedy Central post and vocal anti-Trump personality.
Another accused Tapper of being a "pathetic sycophant. What a weasel," and a user said, "We've got to eviscerate Tapper for his cowardice and bootlicking here absolutely."
A commentator raged, "All these clowns like Tapper will be remembered as disgraces," and a person added, "Of course, Tapper is sucking up to Trump now."
Tapper's lack of aggressiveness with Trump pales in comparison to how he acted after the politician had a meltdown and branded Democratic veterans in Congress "traitors" who deserved to be "punished by death" for urging military service members not to comply with illegal orders.
"Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand – We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET," Trump complained on Truth Social at the time. He then retweeted several posts, including one that read, "Hang Them Like George Washington Would."
Tapper would be quick to respond in a video filmed from his home, as he accused Trump of "strange behavior," and pleaded, "We should not become numb to this. This is not normal behavior from a president."
The journalist then noted how Trump was "displaying all sorts of rather unusual behavior."
He added, "... When you start calling people traitors, and when you start saying people should be hanged, in this climate where there is all this violence against political figures, including against President Trump, that's wildly irresponsible."
Jake Tapper Defends CNN
Even earlier this year, Tapper declared the network's "job is not to try and please the president or only report the statements he likes..." after Trump was left fuming over their reporting of the Iran war.
Tapper said on the air: "We're going to tell you what‘s going on, and we're going to keep doing that, no matter how many lies this administration or the Iranians tell."
Trump's approval rating has taken a major dive over the war in Iran, with former supporters, including Tucker Carlson, pushing back against the administration.