'Pathetic Sycophant': CNN's Jake Tapper Brutally Mocked as a 'Weasel' After Cringe-Worthy Trump Interview

At the end of the interview, Tapper noted, "I know you don't want to talk about any other issues out of respect for Lindsey Graham, but we would love to have you back sometime because I do have a lot of other questions for you, sir."

The 80-year-old responded, “Sure, we'll do that. We'll do that," before he then accused the network of being "fake news" and added, "We're trying to have CNN go in a normal path, and we'll do that."

"Well, I'm on a normal path right here, sir, and I appreciate your time," Tapper shared. "And thank you for calling in."

Trump noted, "Good, you are. OK, thanks a lot." While Tapper and Trump appeared to end on a good note, critics on X were quick to brutally mock the watered-down interview.