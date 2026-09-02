Tim Curry Cause of Death Revealed — After the 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' Actor Died Nearly 15 Years Following Devastating Stroke

The report also listed a history of stroke and kidney cancer as other significant conditions that contributed to the star's death. According to People, no operations were performed for Curry's coronary artery disease, kidney cancer, or history of stroke.

The new details come after authorities responded to a call about Curry on August 26. At the time, police did not suspect foul play.

Curry, who played Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the 1975 musical cult classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, had been confined to a wheelchair after suffering a stroke in 2012. He required daily care from nurses and others.

In late 2025, the Clue star opened up about his health issues and admitted he "wouldn't want" to deal with another stroke, and added at the time, "I probably should (worry). It could happen any time. I wouldn't want to go through it again. Because it just makes you so f------ vulnerable."