Tim Curry Cause of Death Revealed — After the 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' Actor Died Nearly 15 Years Following Devastating Stroke
Sept. 2 2026, Published 4:32 p.m. ET
Tim Curry's cause of death has been released, RadarOnline.com can reveal, just a week after the Rocky Horror Picture Show actor's tragic passing.
According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the 80-year-old died of coronary artery disease.
Tim Curry Cause of Death
The report also listed a history of stroke and kidney cancer as other significant conditions that contributed to the star's death. According to People, no operations were performed for Curry's coronary artery disease, kidney cancer, or history of stroke.
The new details come after authorities responded to a call about Curry on August 26. At the time, police did not suspect foul play.
Curry, who played Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the 1975 musical cult classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, had been confined to a wheelchair after suffering a stroke in 2012. He required daily care from nurses and others.
In late 2025, the Clue star opened up about his health issues and admitted he "wouldn't want" to deal with another stroke, and added at the time, "I probably should (worry). It could happen any time. I wouldn't want to go through it again. Because it just makes you so f------ vulnerable."
Details Behind Tim Curry's Devastating Stroke
Curry had recalled the moment he suffered the stroke while receiving a massage, detailing it in his memoir Vagabond, released in 2025.
"I did not fade to black. I did not even feel out of sorts, or like something was very wrong," he wrote. "In fact, I had no idea that anything was off at all."
The stage actor confessed that despite the dire situation, he refused to seek help; however, his masseur made the call to 911 anyway.
"I probably owe my life to the fact that he ignored me, went with his instinct, and called an ambulance," Curry wrote in his memoir. "Even as they were loading me in, I still thought my masseur had overreacted, and that we were going through a ridiculous and unnecessary exercise."
Tim Curry Was 'Grateful' He Could Still Speak After Suffering Stroke
Curry underwent an emergency craniectomy and recalled, "Only after the surgery was completed was I informed that I had suffered a serious stroke, which sent blood clots to my brain, two of which had been removed.
"Biologically, such clots really clog up the works. In other words, you're not getting sufficient blood flow, so your brain isn't receiving the oxygen and such that it needs."
Despite his hardships, Curry still did voice acting, including lending his talents to the Star Wars series Clone Wars and the animated movie Ribbit.
Curry had noted it was "remarkable" that he was "still alive," and was "grateful" he didn't lose his ability to speak.
"... Losing the ability to be verbal and use words would have been devastating for me," he said at one point. Less than a year before his death, the IT star revealed that he didn't "fear death" and even joked that it would be "very comforting to go bye-bye."
He said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning: "I want to earn it. I want to earn the privilege of not being here. ...I think I might very well embrace it.
However, Curry added that while he attempted to "avoid" death, he admitted, "in the end I will welcome it.”