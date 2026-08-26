Tim Curry Dead at 80: 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' Star Dies After Battling Serious Health Issues for More Than a Decade

According to TMZ, law enforcement officials responded to a call about the actor, who played Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the cult classic film, but do not suspect any foul play.

Curry suffered a major stroke in 2012 and was confined to the use of a wheelchair. He also required daily care from nurses and others.

During one of his final interviews last October, a candid Curry revealed he "wouldn't want" to endure another such episode, describing the lasting toll it had taken on his body and mind.

"I probably should (worry)," he said. "It could happen any time. I wouldn't want to go through it again. Because it just makes you so f------ vulnerable."

Those close to the actor say his health battles were relentless, but he continued to face them with a mix of humor and grit.

"Tim's endured more than anyone realizes," a close friend said. "Every day brings its challenges, but he meets them with humor and grit. He still keeps in touch with old pals, and that glint of mischief is always there.

"Still, the risk of another stroke is something that never truly leaves his mind."