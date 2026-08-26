Tim Curry Dead at 80: 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' Star Dies After Battling Serious Health Issues for More Than a Decade
Aug. 26 2026, Published 11:38 a.m. ET
Legendary actor Tim Curry has died at age 80, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show star reportedly passed away late Tuesday night, after suffering serious health issues for more than a decade.
Tim Curry Was a Cult Movie Icon
According to TMZ, law enforcement officials responded to a call about the actor, who played Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the cult classic film, but do not suspect any foul play.
Curry suffered a major stroke in 2012 and was confined to the use of a wheelchair. He also required daily care from nurses and others.
During one of his final interviews last October, a candid Curry revealed he "wouldn't want" to endure another such episode, describing the lasting toll it had taken on his body and mind.
"I probably should (worry)," he said. "It could happen any time. I wouldn't want to go through it again. Because it just makes you so f------ vulnerable."
Those close to the actor say his health battles were relentless, but he continued to face them with a mix of humor and grit.
"Tim's endured more than anyone realizes," a close friend said. "Every day brings its challenges, but he meets them with humor and grit. He still keeps in touch with old pals, and that glint of mischief is always there.
"Still, the risk of another stroke is something that never truly leaves his mind."
Tim Curry Collapsed at His Home in Los Angeles
Curry became a cult fan favorite for his unforgettable roles in movies like Rocky Horror, It, and Clue. Decades later, his career was cut short when he collapsed at his Los Angeles home from a catastrophic stroke that left him partially paralyzed.
He spent months in intensive rehabilitation and relied on round-the-clock assistance ever since.
"He's surrounded by people who genuinely care for him," a source close to the actor told Radar in October. "His team makes sure he's safe and supported, but it's been an incredibly tough journey.
"Losing his mobility was crushing, and the memory lapses have been even harder. Tim's mind was always razor-sharp – for him, not remembering is the cruelest part."
Tim Curry's Father Suffered a Fatal Heart Attack
In his interview, Curry acknowledged his ongoing struggles, saying: "I can't remember a f------ thing. I'm not sure that I could do theatre again."
He also reflected on the eerie parallels between his own stroke and the one that claimed his father's life at age 40, while he was only 10.
"It was an odd thing, because my father had a stroke and died very soon afterwards," he said. "I knew I had to force myself to relax and just take the opportunity to float a little."
Tim Curry 'Never Stopped Laughing'
A longtime friend described how Curry's stoicism mirrored that of his late father. "He's handled everything with extraordinary grace," the pal said. "He once told me his father faced his own illness with strength, and that's what he's tried to live by. There's no self-pity in him – just a calm, steady resolve to keep moving forward."
Despite his physical limitations, Curry continued to make rare public appearances, including a special Rocky Horror anniversary event in Los Angeles last year. There, he addressed fans with his trademark wit, saying, "I still can't walk, which is why I'm in this silly chair.
"That's very limiting. So I won't be singing and I won't be dancing very soon."
Those close to him say the actor's humor remained his lifeline. "Even on the hardest days, he still found something to laugh about," a friend said. "That was Tim through and through – resilient, gracious, and still wonderfully wicked in spirit."