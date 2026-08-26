Tim Curry's Skull Was 'Smashed In' During Emergency Surgery to Save His Life After Devastating Stroke — 14 Years Before His Death at 80

Curry opened up about his near-fatal health crisis in his recently released memoir, Vagabond, in which the Rocky Horror Picture Show star recounted experiencing the stroke, undergoing emergency brain surgery and the long recovery that followed.

As Radar reported, Curry's career was cut short when he collapsed at his Los Angeles home over a decade ago. He shared that he was having a massage at the time of the stroke, and initially wasn't even aware that it had occurred.

Curry wrote that he felt "a little out of sorts" though he didn’t believe that he required medical attention. However, his massage therapist insisted on calling 911.

He spent months in intensive rehabilitation and relied on round-the-clock assistance for the rest of his life. But Curry was thankful the therapist made the right call.

"I probably owe my life to the fact that he ignored me, went with his instinct and called an ambulance," Curry wrote. "Even as they were loading me in, I still thought my masseur had overreacted, and that we were going through a ridiculous and unnecessary exercise."