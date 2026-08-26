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Home > News > Tim Curry

Tim Curry's Skull Was 'Smashed In' During Emergency Surgery to Save His Life After Devastating Stroke — 14 Years Before His Death at 80

Tim Curry recounted the serious stroke that almost took his life years ago.
Source: AP

Tim Curry recounted the serious stroke that almost took his life years ago.

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Aug. 26 2026, Published 12:23 p.m. ET

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Tim Curry's skull needed to be "smashed in" after his debilitating stroke in 2012 that left him partially paralyzed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The cult movie icon died on Tuesday, August 25, decades after the massive stroke, at age 80.

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Tim Curry's 2012 Stroke Details

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The actor, who passed away Wednesday, August 26 at age 80, was never the same after.
Source: Mega

The actor, who passed away Tuesday, August 25 at age 80, was never the same after.

Curry opened up about his near-fatal health crisis in his recently released memoir, Vagabond, in which the Rocky Horror Picture Show star recounted experiencing the stroke, undergoing emergency brain surgery and the long recovery that followed.

As Radar reported, Curry's career was cut short when he collapsed at his Los Angeles home over a decade ago. He shared that he was having a massage at the time of the stroke, and initially wasn't even aware that it had occurred.

Curry wrote that he felt "a little out of sorts" though he didn’t believe that he required medical attention. However, his massage therapist insisted on calling 911.

He spent months in intensive rehabilitation and relied on round-the-clock assistance for the rest of his life. But Curry was thankful the therapist made the right call.

"I probably owe my life to the fact that he ignored me, went with his instinct and called an ambulance," Curry wrote. "Even as they were loading me in, I still thought my masseur had overreacted, and that we were going through a ridiculous and unnecessary exercise."

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Tim Curry Had No Idea How Close He Came to Death

Curry was a cult favorite for roles in movies like 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'.
Source: twentieth century fox

Curry was a cult favorite for roles in movies like 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'.

Following an emergency craniectomy, Curry learned just how severe his condition was, as he recalled, "Only after the surgery was completed was I informed that I had suffered a serious stroke, which sent blood clots to my brain, two of which had been removed.

"Biologically, such clots really clog up the works. In other words, you're not getting sufficient blood flow, so your brain isn't receiving the oxygen and such that it needs."

Curry admitted it was "remarkable" that he was "still alive," and was "grateful" he didn't lose his ability to speak.

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Tim Curry Was Forced to Endure Months of Rehab

Curry needed a wheelchair and constant assistance after the stroke.
Source: AP

Curry needed a wheelchair and constant assistance after the stroke.

After his stroke, Curry spent months in intensive rehabilitation and relied on round-the-clock assistance.

"He's surrounded by people who genuinely care for him," a source close to the actor told Radar in October. "His team makes sure he's safe and supported, but it's been an incredibly tough journey.

"Losing his mobility was crushing, and the memory lapses have been even harder. Tim's mind was always razor-sharp – for him, not remembering is the cruelest part."

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Tim Curry Made a Rare Appearance in 2025

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His friends say he never lost his sense of spirit.
Source: twentieth century fox

His friends say he never lost his sense of spirit.

Despite his physical limitations, Curry continued to make rare public appearances, including a special Rocky Horror anniversary event in Los Angeles last year. There, he addressed fans with his trademark wit, saying, "I still can't walk, which is why I'm in this silly chair."

He explained, "That's very limiting. So I won't be singing and I won't be dancing very soon."

Those close to him say the actor's humor remained his lifeline throughout his challenges.

"Even on the hardest days, he still found something to laugh about," a friend said. "That was Tim through and through – resilient, gracious, and still wonderfully wicked in spirit."

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