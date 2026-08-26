How Did Tim Curry Die? Everything to Know About the 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' Actor's Death at 80
Aug. 26 2026, Published 12:09 p.m. ET
Tim Curry suffered from major health issues for more than a decade following a devastating stroke in 2012, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the Rocky Horror Picture Show actor has died at the age of 80.
According to TMZ, authorities responded to a call about the legendary actor late Tuesday night; however, they do not suspect foul play as of this moment.
Tim Curry Recalls Moment He Suffered Stroke
Curry, who played Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the 1975 musical cult classic, had been confined to a wheelchair after his stroke and required daily care from nurses and others.
In late 2025, Curry had opened up about his health issues and confessed he "wouldn't want" to deal with another stroke, and added at the time, "I probably should (worry)," he said. "It could happen any time. I wouldn't want to go through it again. Because it just makes you so f------ vulnerable."
In his memoir Vagabond, released just last year, Curry recalled the terrifying moment he suffered while receiving a massage.
"I did not fade to black. I did not even feel out of sorts, or like something was very wrong," he wrote. "In fact, I had no idea that anything was off at all."
'You're Not Getting Sufficient Blood Flow'
According to Curry, he noticed changes in his body that indicated it was a dire situation. While the masseur offered to call 911, the Hollywood star initially refused. However, the masseur made the call.
"I probably owe my life to the fact that he ignored me, went with his instinct, and called an ambulance," he wrote in his memoir. "Even as they were loading me in, I still thought my masseur had overreacted, and that we were going through a ridiculous and unnecessary exercise."
Following an emergency craniectomy, Curry learned just how severe his condition was, as he recalled, "Only after the surgery was completed was I informed that I had suffered a serious stroke, which sent blood clots to my brain, two of which had been removed. Biologically, such clots really clog up the works. In other words, you're not getting sufficient blood flow, so your brain isn't receiving the oxygen and such that it needs."
Curry admitted it was "remarkable" that he was "still alive," and was "grateful" he didn't lose his ability to speak.
Tim Curry Still Had Sense of Humor Despite Situation
"... Losing the ability to be verbal and use words would have been devastating for me," the IT star said. Despite his predicament, Curry continued to work, lending his voice to the Star Wars series Clone Wars and the animated movie Ribbit.
"Every day brings its challenges, but he meets them with humor and grit," a source had previously claimed. "He still teases his carers, keeps in touch with old pals, and that glint of mischief is always there."
Another insider had noted Curry was "surrounded by people who genuinely care for him. His team makes sure he's safe and supported, but it's been an incredibly tough journey."
"I still can't walk, which is why I'm in this silly chair, and that’s very limiting," the Home Alone 2: Lost in New York actor said in 2025. "So I won't be singing, and I won't be dancing very soon. I still have real problems with my left leg."
Less than a year before his death, Curry confessed that he didn't "fear death," and joked it would be "very comforting to go bye-bye."
"I want to earn it. I want to earn the privilege of not being here. ...I think I might very well embrace it," Curry said at the time, before clarifying he was "not galloping toward" death.