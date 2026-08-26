How Did Tim Curry Die? Everything to Know About the 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' Actor's Death at 80

Curry, who played Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the 1975 musical cult classic, had been confined to a wheelchair after his stroke and required daily care from nurses and others.

In late 2025, Curry had opened up about his health issues and confessed he "wouldn't want" to deal with another stroke, and added at the time, "I probably should (worry)," he said. "It could happen any time. I wouldn't want to go through it again. Because it just makes you so f------ vulnerable."

In his memoir Vagabond, released just last year, Curry recalled the terrifying moment he suffered while receiving a massage.

"I did not fade to black. I did not even feel out of sorts, or like something was very wrong," he wrote. "In fact, I had no idea that anything was off at all."