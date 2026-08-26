Inside Tim Curry's Final Days: Wheelchair-Bound Actor Admitted He 'Spent A Lot of Time in Bed' at Home Before His Death at 80

Curry had been plagued by numerous health issues after the 2012 stroke and needed constant care. Law enforcement reportedly responded to his house at 11:23 PM Tuesday night after being called over a medical emergency.

When they arrived, officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department discovered Curry, and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities do not suspect foul play in his passing.

The beloved star, with more than 240 credits across film, television, stage, and voice acting, had just released his memoir, Vagabond, late last year. While out promoting his tome, Curry told The New York Times how he has managed since his health crisis.

"Since I was incapacitated, I spend a lot of time on or in my bed," Curry said. "But I try to get out as much as I can. I do little tours around the garden."