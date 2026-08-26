Inside Tim Curry's Final Days: Wheelchair-Bound Actor Admitted He 'Spent A Lot of Time in Bed' at Home Before His Death at 80
Aug. 26 2026, Updated 2:44 p.m. ET
Tim Curry spent his final days in his bed, RadarOnline.com can report, unable to do much physical activity independently after a devastating stroke left him partially paralyzed.
The star of The Rocky Horror Picture Show and numerous other cult classics died late Tuesday night in his Los Angeles home. He was 80.
Tim Curry Passed Away Inside His LA Home
Curry had been plagued by numerous health issues after the 2012 stroke and needed constant care. Law enforcement reportedly responded to his house at 11:23 PM Tuesday night after being called over a medical emergency.
When they arrived, officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department discovered Curry, and pronounced him dead at the scene.
Authorities do not suspect foul play in his passing.
The beloved star, with more than 240 credits across film, television, stage, and voice acting, had just released his memoir, Vagabond, late last year. While out promoting his tome, Curry told The New York Times how he has managed since his health crisis.
"Since I was incapacitated, I spend a lot of time on or in my bed," Curry said. "But I try to get out as much as I can. I do little tours around the garden."
Tim Curry Came Close to Death After His Stroke
As Radar has reported, Curry's career was cut short after he collapsed at his Los Angeles home over a decade ago – though he later admitted he had no idea how "close to death" he truly was.
"It's a curious experience. I didn't know it was happening at the time," the star said. "They told me at the hospital and operated on my brain and removed, I think, two blood clots, which is a sort of grim picture. I found that very difficult to cope with as an image.
"There’s a German play called 'Danton's Death,' where he says, 'If you cut off the top of my head and paddled around in my brains, you would never know me.' And it felt like somebody had paddled around in my brain."
Paramedics Had to 'Smash in' Tim Curry's Skull
Curry underwent emergency brain surgery at the hospital, revealing paramedics had to "smash in his skull" to render proper aid. He spent months in intensive rehabilitation and relied on round-the-clock assistance for the rest of his life.
But his fate could have been much worse, after he admitted to nearly ignoring all the warning signs.
The Clue star shared that he was having a massage at the time of the stroke, and initially wasn't even aware that it had happened, writing in his book only that he felt "a little out of sorts." However, his massage therapist insisted on calling 911.
"I probably owe my life to the fact that he ignored me, went with his instinct and called an ambulance," Curry wrote. "Even as they were loading me in, I still thought my masseur had overreacted, and that we were going through a ridiculous and unnecessary exercise."
Tim Curry 'Couldn't Imagine Retiring'
Before his death, Curry never gave up hope of returning to the craft he loved, penning in his memoir that he would have liked to perform again. When asked last year what roles he was thirsty for, Curry told the New York Times his mind went immediately to the stage, and to Britain.
"I really don’t know," he mused at the time. "There are some of the biggies, some of the classical parts that I would really like to do, I’m sure at some point, if I get my mojo back."
He kept dreaming of a grand return until the end, never really ready to put his career to bed, despite his limitations.
Curry confessed, "I can’t quite imagine retiring and not ever working again."