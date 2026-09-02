Jeanine Pirro Heavily Mocked by Critics After U.S. Attorney Shares 'Embarrassing' Workout Video: 'There's No Weights on That'
Sept. 2 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Jeanine Pirro has been heavily mocked by critics after the U.S. Attorney shared a workout video that was labeled "embarrassing," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 75-year-old joined her colleagues Pete Hegseth and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in becoming the latest Trump administration official to show off how they get fit.
Jeanine Pirro's Workout Drama
On Tuesday, September 2, Pirro took to X to post a video of herself bench-pressing on a Smith machine. 10 reps of 45 lbs. My morning workout preparing to fight crime in DC," the former Fox News personality wrote.
In the short video, the theme music from Rocky IV plays before Pirro finishes her set and asks, "Impressed?" However, it doesn't seem critics were, as they pointed out she had not lifted the amount of weight she claimed she did.
"It's a Smith machine. Most Smith machines at commercial gyms have a starting resistance around 15–25 lb," one person said, as another raged, "You don’t have any weights on there, you moron. Are you that weak?"
A commentator said, "No way you guys are so far out of touch with reality. This is insane," and one raged, "Give me a break! Do your job and stay out of the limelight."
Jeanine Pirro V. Reflecting Pool Vandalism Case
While one X user scolded Pirro for dropping the Reflecting Pool vandalism case: "You lost a lot of respect." Pirro recently dropped the charges against U.S. Olympian David Hearn after he was accused of "ripping a piece of recently installed sealant on the bottom of the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial."
Hearn, a canoeist who last competed in the Olympics in 2000, had been indicted by a grand jury on charges of felony destruction of property and faced 10 years behind bars. However, the damage would eventually be blamed on "overspraying and delamination."
The decision to drop the charges reportedly led to a heated exchange between Trump and Pirro, according to the NY Times. "Trump raged against Ms. Pirro in private on Monday. Then he raged a little to reporters. Rumors she would be fired burbled through the West Wing," the publication noted.
It reported, "Then he raged a little bit more before hosting a high-drama, face-to-face meeting with Ms. Pirro at the White House."
President Trump Bashes Jeanine Pirro
Following the reported tiff, Trump accused Pirro's of a "choke" job while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on August 3, while also calling out the judge connected to the vandalism case.
"The judge was extremely unfriendly to Jeanine, and frankly, I think she choked because the judge was really vicious," the president suggested. "Instead of going after the people that did it, the judge went after and went after her department, and I guess she choked. I don't know what the h--- happened."
The 80-year-old also claimed Pirro had "folded like an umbrella." Days later, after speaking at an event in California, Trump informed reporters he had not "made a determination," when asked if Pirro would be keeping her job following her Reflecting Pool case failure.
CNN, however, claimed Trump was left so "furious" over the case that he was considering terminating Pirro.
The source claimed it's "highly likely she's removed from her job," and another insider added Trump was "blindsided" by Pirro dropping the charges.
It also does not help that Pirro's office has reportedly failed to get convictions in an "increasingly alarming number" of federal cases in Washington, D.C.
In one case, two alleged MS-13 leaders, Moises Rivera-Luna and Tokiro Rodas Ramirez, were accused of being involved in a conspiracy connected to murders and assaults carried out in the Washington area. However, two separate juries failed to convict them.
"I've done this a long time and haven't seen one quite like this one," Judge Royce Lamberth said following the second trial.