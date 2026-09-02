Jeanine Pirro Heavily Mocked by Critics After U.S. Attorney Shares 'Embarrassing' Workout Video: 'There's No Weights on That'

On Tuesday, September 2, Pirro took to X to post a video of herself bench-pressing on a Smith machine. 10 reps of 45 lbs. My morning workout preparing to fight crime in DC," the former Fox News personality wrote.

In the short video, the theme music from Rocky IV plays before Pirro finishes her set and asks, "Impressed?" However, it doesn't seem critics were, as they pointed out she had not lifted the amount of weight she claimed she did.

"It's a Smith machine. Most Smith machines at commercial gyms have a starting resistance around 15–25 lb," one person said, as another raged, "You don’t have any weights on there, you moron. Are you that weak?"

A commentator said, "No way you guys are so far out of touch with reality. This is insane," and one raged, "Give me a break! Do your job and stay out of the limelight."