Man, 39, Nicknamed 'Butt Sniffer' Arrested Again Over Alleged Inappropriate Behavior at Two Businesses

A serial "butt sniffer" has been busted again after police in Southern California caught him allegedly sniffing women's backsides in at least two stores, RadarOnline.com can report. Calese Crowder is a registered s-x offender who was taken into custody for violating the terms of his probation from a previous similar incident that went viral on social media.

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Calese Crowder Has a History of Similar Crimes

Source: GLENDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT Calese Crowder has a history of trying to smell women's buttocks.

Crowder has a history of similar crimes in Glendale and Burbank dating back to 2021, including an incident that went viral after a woman posted a video of him sniffing her on TikTok. His most recent arrest came last Friday after two stores in Glendale reported a man acting suspiciously and bending down around people. Police responded to calls of a creep at a grocery store and Marshall's department store. "Staff reported that there was a male adult creeping and crawling around the aisles," said Sgt. Gaik Pobokhian with Glendale police. "The male appeared to be hunkering down, as if he was trying to smell other people at the store."

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'It's a Weird Fetish'

Source: MEGA He was arrested most recently for violating a woman at a Marshall's department store.

Police reviewed security footage at the Big Sav grocery store that reportedly showed Crowder in a squatting position behind an unsuspecting female employee while she was stocking shelves. "I know he's harmless, but it's a weird fetish," store manager Jimmy Koh told KABC7. "Crouching down like he normally would, and he'll just look around and try to take the chance to sniff like any woman's butt."

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@michaela.witter The ugly side of doing things solo as a woman even in an open public space. Stalking, harrassment, etc. has happened to me way too many times but this definitely ranks top 3 creepiest moments. Please be safe and attentive to your surroundings unlike myself. Unfortunately, as women we have to have all senses aware even in spaces we wouldnt think necessary #100solodateideas #solodateideas #womenproblems #menarescary ♬ original sound - Michaela 🤍 Source: @MICHAELA.WITTER/TIKTOK

Koh said it wasn't the first time he has caught the man stealing a sniff. "The first time I caught him, I was like, what is this guy doing? He looks creepy," Koh added. Crowder was taken into custody for violating terms of his probation from a previous arrest and was not offered bail. He is being held at Men’s Central Jail in downtown LA.

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Calese Crowder Was Caught on Camera

Source: @MICHAELA.WITTER/TIKTOK A TikTok influencer inadvertently caught him in the act.

Last year, Crowder was arrested two times in one month for allegedly harassing women by sniffing them at a Nordstrom Rack and a Walgreens, according to Burbank police. In 2023, TikTok influencer Michaela Witter fell victim to Crowder at a Barnes & Noble bookstore in Burbank. That's when she started recording, capturing Crowder sniffing around her buttocks before doing the same to another woman. When Witter confronted the man on camera, he claimed he was simply bending down to tie his shoe.

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Calese Crowder's Other Crimes

Source: @MICHAELA.WITTER/TIKTOK The man tried to say he was just bending over to tie his shoe.