Nicole Kidman, 59, Accused of Having a 'Ton of Plastic Surgery' as She Looks 'Age Defying' at Movie Premiere

Kidman posed up a storm on the red carpet in a sheer-back lace Atelier Versace plunging gown with a high-low skirt that showed off one of her enviable long legs. She wore her strawberry-blonde locks tousled down and stopped along the carpet to greet fans.

Video showed the Big Little Lies star taking selfies with cheering fans, giving hugs and shaking hands while saying, "No, nice to meet you," as one young woman gushed, "Oh my god, you're beautiful," to the Oscar winner.

British internet personality Oli London shared the video on X of energetic and sometimes goofy Kidman interacting with excited moviegoers, writing, "Nicole Kidman stuns with her latest red carpet appearance as fans say the 59-year-old looks 'age-defying.'"