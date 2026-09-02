Nicole Kidman, 59, Accused of Having a 'Ton of Plastic Surgery' as She Looks 'Age Defying' at Movie Premiere
Sept. 2 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Nicole Kidman's "age-defying" wrinkle-free face is once again the subject of plastic surgery speculation as the actress continued her red carpet appearances ahead of Practical Magic 2's premiere, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 59-year-old star attended the Los Angeles premiere on Monday, August 31, but critics complained that Kidman's "face hasn't moved in years."
Nicole Kidman's Gets Cheers From Fans at Premiere
Kidman posed up a storm on the red carpet in a sheer-back lace Atelier Versace plunging gown with a high-low skirt that showed off one of her enviable long legs. She wore her strawberry-blonde locks tousled down and stopped along the carpet to greet fans.
Video showed the Big Little Lies star taking selfies with cheering fans, giving hugs and shaking hands while saying, "No, nice to meet you," as one young woman gushed, "Oh my god, you're beautiful," to the Oscar winner.
British internet personality Oli London shared the video on X of energetic and sometimes goofy Kidman interacting with excited moviegoers, writing, "Nicole Kidman stuns with her latest red carpet appearance as fans say the 59-year-old looks 'age-defying.'"
'All the Plastic Surgery Money Can Buy'
However, some critics bashed the star's looks, as one said, "All the plastic surgery money can buy."
A second sneered about London's "age-defying" comment, "Uhh, she’s had a s--- ton of plastic surgery," while a third claimed, "Her face hasn't moved in decades," along with a needle emoji, referring to filler speculation.
Not everyone was so harsh.
"She looks amazing, and she has a young spirit. People who look young are the ones who stay healthy, exercise, moisturize, and have a positive attitude," a fourth person gushed about Kidman's appearance.
A fifth user noted, "Nicole works on her skin 24/7 and has the money to do it."
Nicole Kidman Shares Skincare Tips, Including 'Always' Removing Makeup Before Bed
Kidman let fans in on her nightly facial routine before going to bed in a 2021 video for Harper's Bazaar.
"I was always taught to take my makeup off, right? You don't want to sleep with your makeup on," she advised viewers while standing in front of a bathroom mirror and washing her face.
The Lioness star then applied a seratopical oil that "helps with inflammation of the skin and the redness, adding, "I like to have moist skin."
The movie star added about her skin routine, "I love exfoliating when I get the chance 'cause I get really dry on my chin."
Nicole Kidman Plagued by Plastic Surgery Speculation
Kidman once again reminded fans that she never goes outside without using sunscreen for her fair complexion.
"I go out in the sun because I love running and I love swimming, but I cover myself usually in zinc, which is – you can get clear zinc now – and I always wear sunscreen," she told viewers.
Kidman has steadfastly denied getting plastic surgery, telling Marie Claire directly in 2007, "To be honest, I am completely natural. I have nothing in my face or anything.”
However, in 2016, the Babygirl star admitted to trying Botox and hating the results, sharing, "No surgery for me; I did try Botox, unfortunately, but I got out of it, and now I can finally move my face again."