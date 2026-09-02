George Clooney Bashes 'Cruel' Pete Hegseth After Defense Sec. Appears to Body-Shame Young Women: 'What's Wrong With You?'
Sept. 2 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
George Clooney has bashed Pete Hegseth after President Trump's Secretary of Defense appeared to body-shame a pair of young Canadian female cadets, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The A-lister held nothing back when asked about the current political state of America, as he suggested the people running the country are not very qualified.
George Clooney Goes Off on Pete Hegseth
"We're in a moment of time that's unfortunate," Clooney said while speaking to reporters at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, September 3.
The 65-year-old added, "There's a great word: kakistocracy, which is a country run by the least qualified people. I think maybe we have a kakistocracy right now, but we'll get through it."
The Oscar winner then set his sights on Hegseth, and noted, "The idea that cruelty is the base, that being cruel and unkind is part of the fun of all of this. You see what the Secretary of Defense just tweeted out? A picture about women from the military in Canada – and you're going, 'What's wrong with you?'"
"Where's the sense of decency in all of this? And I'm ashamed of all of that," Clooney admitted.
Pete Hegseth Receives Backlash Over 'Body-Shaming' Post
However, despite the apparent dark times, the Hollywood star sees light at the end of the tunnel: "We will have an election in November that should be a check and balance, and then in 2028, with any luck, we'll have some restoration into some normalcy."
On Monday, August 31, Hegseth took to X to call out two female cadets by taking a screenshot of a post from the Vernon Cadet Training Centre's Instagram, featuring one woman receiving a medal from her instructor.
"This is real," the former Fox News personality wrote alongside a Canadian flag emoji. The comments led to severe backlash, with many pointing out that the cadets are usually kids aged 12 to 17. They also said the smiling woman on the right was possibly a volunteer instructor.
"Wow. The Secretary of Defense is body-shaming cadet groups," one user on social media reacted.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Responds
Another went off, "You are truly an embarrassment to our military," and a third said, "There’s the Pete Hegseth brand of Christianity, and there’s the Dolly Parton brand of Christianity. Be like Dolly," referring to the late country icon who donated millions of dollars to charity while alive.
One commentator said, "Such a loser you are. They're kids holding a medal. Wow, you are one really messed-up, sick dude."
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney also responded, claiming the post was "beneath" the Pentagon.
"When the Americans stop doing memes, stop throwing shade, stop trying to be tough and start being serious about having those discussions, we can have those discussions," he added while discussing a possible trade deal between both countries.
Pete Hegseth Complains About 'Fat' Troops
Hegseth, who many think may soon be terminated, has been vocal about wanting military members to look a certain way, going off about "fat" soldiers while speaking to military leaders in Quantico, Virginia, in 2025.
"Fat troops are tiring to look at... It's tiring to look out at combat formations, or really any formation, and see fat troops," the 46-year-old complained, before revealing his disgust with seeing "fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon, and leading commands around the country and the world."
Hegseth also noted: "No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses. No more climate change worship, no more division, distraction, or gender delusions, no more debris."
The Defense Sec. has also used his time to get himself in shape, posting several videos of himself working out.