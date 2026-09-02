George Clooney Bashes 'Cruel' Pete Hegseth After Defense Sec. Appears to Body-Shame Young Women: 'What's Wrong With You?'

"We're in a moment of time that's unfortunate," Clooney said while speaking to reporters at the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, September 3.

The 65-year-old added, "There's a great word: kakistocracy, which is a country run by the least qualified people. I think maybe we have a kakistocracy right now, but we'll get through it."

The Oscar winner then set his sights on Hegseth, and noted, "The idea that cruelty is the base, that being cruel and unkind is part of the fun of all of this. You see what the Secretary of Defense just tweeted out? A picture about women from the military in Canada – and you're going, 'What's wrong with you?'"

"Where's the sense of decency in all of this? And I'm ashamed of all of that," Clooney admitted.