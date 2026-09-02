EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards Was 'Worried Sick' She and Her Kids Would Test Positive for HIV After Charlie Sheen's Diagnosis, Source Claims

But their co-parenting relationship took another turn when Sheen reportedly confessed to her in 2011 that he'd been diagnosed with HIV.

"He told Denise he got it from a hooker after they broke up, but she was still worried sick," a friend of Richards explained in resurfaced exclusive comments. "She got herself and the kids tested, terrified that they would test positive. Thank God, they didn’t."

The pal also claimed that Richards "hated him with all her heart" after his confession and was considering going "public" with his diagnosis. She eventually decided to keep it to herself.

"Denise never felt it was her business to tell. Plus she genuinely pities him," added the friend. "He would show up on her doorstep or call her late at night, crying about dying."