Tupac Murder Prosecutor Refuses to Rule Out Going After Jailed Sean 'Diddy' Combs Following Guilty Verdict
Sept. 2 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
After securing a guilty verdict against Duane "Keffe D" Davis, prosecutors have an opportunity to look into other allegations made against Sean "Diddy" Combs in connection with the murder of Tupac Shakur.
Witnesses, detectives, and even Davis himself previously asserted Combs was ultimately responsible for Shakur's death after allegedly putting out a hit on him. Now, prosecutors aren't ruling out pursuing charges against Combs next, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Prosecutors Can't Rule Out Charges Against Diddy
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said prosecutors aren't opposed to pursuing charges against Combs, but they'll need more evidence beyond just word of mouth.
He told TMZ, "At this point, we don't believe we have sufficient evidence to charge anyone else with the death of Tupac Shakur, but, like any other case, if we come into more information, more evidence, we can always consider filing additional charges."
Previously, Michael La Fratta told Radar a guilty conviction on the Davis case could "renew pressure to investigate Combs."
However, he warned the conviction did not inherently prove he was guilty. Instead, prosecutors would need to find evidence to corroborate claims made by gang members and speculation from detectives.
Keffe D Convicted of Murder
Davis was convicted of first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon. While prosecutors did not allege he pulled the trigger, they argued he procured the gun that ultimately took Shakur's life. They also claimed Davis helped orchestrate the scheme to open fire on Shakur and Suge Knight's vehicle during the 1996 incident.
Throughout the trial, though, more details emerged, including claims from various individuals that Combs was involved in the plan.
Combs has repeatedly denied the allegations and has never been charged in connection with Shakur's murder.
Radar contacted a representative for Combs for comment.
Diddy Accused of Putting Out $1Million Hit
At the time of the murder, investigators immediately assumed the incident was gang-related in nature, specifically South Side Compton Crips and Mob Piru (affiliated with the Bloods).
Mob Piru was allegedly associated with Death Row Records through its ownership by Knight. The South Side Crips, on the other hand, were allegedly affiliated with Bad Boy Records, which was owned by Combs. The alleged feud spread across the country and was deeply ensnared into West Coast v. East Coast friction.
Davis alleged Combs was upset about taunts coming from Shakur. As for Knight, Combs allegedly told Davis, "I'd give anything for that dude('s) head."
The former gangster's claim surfaced as part of a 2009 interview between Davis and investigators. He was offered a proffer agreement for information about his role in the shooting in exchange for confidentiality and to avoid prosecution. However, the interview was ultimately allowed into evidence in court by a judge after Davis publicly spoke about the murder, too.
He claimed a $1million hit was put on Shakur's head, but he never saw the money. Instead, he speculated, his associate Eric "Von Zip" Martin might have been handed some cash.
Public Figures Speak Out
In addition to those close to the incident, public figures have weighed in based on their personal connections and past feuds with Combs. Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson speculated a new case was in the works and Davis would be a witness against Combs.
“Keefie D guilty, guilty, guilty, smh Polly market I want to bet 1,000,000 that Keefie D is a star witness in Diddy’s Murder for higher (sic) case. LOL,” he wrote online.
Danity Kane's Aubrey O'Day, who previously accused Combs of predatory behavior and retaliation, also pressed for investigators to turn their attention to Combs.
"Today's verdict makes one thing painfully clear: you do not have to be the person who pulls the trigger to be held responsible for a murder," she wrote on X.
"So now the question becomes: if evidence establishes that anyone else financed, ordered, encouraged, or knowingly set that murder in motion, why should their accountability be any different?" she continued, seemingly hinting toward an investigation into anyone else who may have called for a hit on Shakur.
She added, "Watch Sean Combs, The Reckoning on @netflix , you can see all of those who conspired to have pac murdered."
In the documentary, produced by Jackson, Combs was speculated to be the individual who hired a hit on Shakur.