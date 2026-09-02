Tupac Murder Prosecutor Refuses to Rule Out Going After Jailed Sean 'Diddy' Combs Following Guilty Verdict

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said prosecutors aren't opposed to pursuing charges against Combs, but they'll need more evidence beyond just word of mouth.

He told TMZ, "At this point, we don't believe we have sufficient evidence to charge anyone else with the death of Tupac Shakur, but, like any other case, if we come into more information, more evidence, we can always consider filing additional charges."

Previously, Michael La Fratta told Radar a guilty conviction on the Davis case could "renew pressure to investigate Combs."

However, he warned the conviction did not inherently prove he was guilty. Instead, prosecutors would need to find evidence to corroborate claims made by gang members and speculation from detectives.