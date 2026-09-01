Duane 'Keffe D' Davis Found Guilty in Murder of Tupac Shakur — 30 Years After Rapper Was Gunned Down in Vegas

Davis, 63, learned his fate in a Las Vegas courtroom on Monday after jurors deliberated for less than three hours following a roughly two-week trial.

Duane "Keffe D" Davis has been found guilty in the murder of , 30 years after the legendary rapper was gunned down in Las Vegas.

Davis was accused of procuring the gun in Shakur's shooting.

Duane "Keefe D." Davis was charged with open murder with a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement. Prosecutors alleged Davis was a key organizer behind the shooting and murder of rapper Shakur in Las Vegas.

Prosecutors alleged while Davis did not pull the trigger, he procured the murder weapon and helped plan a hit.

Shakur was shot on September 7, 1996, while in a vehicle with his friend, Suge Knight. A white Cadillac pulled up alongside their vehicle on the road and rang out a series of gunshots. The bullets clipped Knight while badly injuring Shakur.

The rapper was taken to the hospital and on September 13, 1996.

At the time, police scrambled to discover who was in the vehicle, the murder weapon and the exact circumstances leading up to the shooting. They immediately suspected the incident was gang-related in nature.

However, the case was cold for 30 years until Davis was arrested on September 29, 2023, in Henderson, Nevada.

Police spent the time leading up to it conducting a search of the former gangster's home.