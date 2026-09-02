'Suicidal' Hunter Biden Checked Into Same Famed Hollywood Hotel Where John Belushi Overdosed At Height of His Cocaine Addiction

Hunter said he filled his time cooking and smoking crack. When podcast host David Manheim pointed out that the hotel was where Belushi overdosed, Hunter admitted, "Exactly. Yeah, which was always in like the forefront of my mind. I mean, I think I went more than anything because I was like, 'hey, might as well go out with a bang.'"

The 56-year-old said he was fully prepared to go out the same way.

"I was trying to commit suicide without having the courage to do it in a very direct route," he revealed. "Like, I mean, who else does that other than somebody that knows that they want to. Whether it's the death of who they were or the actual physical death of themselves. It doesn't matter either one. And that's what I was doing."