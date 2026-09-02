'Suicidal' Hunter Biden Checked Into Same Famed Hollywood Hotel Where John Belushi Overdosed At Height of His Cocaine Addiction
Sept. 2 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Hunter Biden has confessed he was suicidal at the height of his drug addiction, RadarOnline.com can report, and intentionally checked himself into the same famed Hollywood Hotel where John Belushi overdosed, with the intent of suffering a similar fate.
Joe Biden's son said his father never gave up on trying to get him help, and credits the former president with saving his life.
'I Was Trying to Commit Suicide'
After falling into a deep cocaine addiction while living in Washington, D.C., Hunter flew out to California in the spring of 2018 and purposely checked into the Chateau Marmont, admitting that some of the appeal of the hotel's shady history drove him there.
"I come out to LA and I check into the Chateau Marmont," Hunter shared while a guest on the addiction podcast Dopey. "[It's] 100% like right out of a movie. That's the spot… and I live in one of the bungalows for about close to two months."
Hunter said he filled his time cooking and smoking crack. When podcast host David Manheim pointed out that the hotel was where Belushi overdosed, Hunter admitted, "Exactly. Yeah, which was always in like the forefront of my mind. I mean, I think I went more than anything because I was like, 'hey, might as well go out with a bang.'"
The 56-year-old said he was fully prepared to go out the same way.
"I was trying to commit suicide without having the courage to do it in a very direct route," he revealed. "Like, I mean, who else does that other than somebody that knows that they want to. Whether it's the death of who they were or the actual physical death of themselves. It doesn't matter either one. And that's what I was doing."
The Height of Hunter Biden's Drug Addiction
Hunter has been open about his struggle with drugs, once claiming in a memoir that he had a "superpower" for finding crack cocaine no matter where he was. He even claimed he took a hit roughly every 15 minutes.
At the height of his addiction, he clarified that his daily routine consisted of "a bottle of vodka and as many hits on a crack pipe as possible."
Joe Biden Would Show Up to Hunter's Home Unannounced
Still, he said his father refused to give up on him and would surprise him at his DC home.
"My dad showed up," he said on the podcast. "He literally showed up at the house twice, you know, and just knocked on the door."
"I mean, again and again. He'd call, and he'd call, and then… he literally, you know, would drive over with a, you know, with a motorcade," Hunter continued, adding that his dad tried to make as small a scene as possible, but "it's difficult as the VP."
Joe Biden Never 'Abandoned' His Son
"I'd look out my, you know, window because I'd hear all these cars and you'd see like six SUVs, you know, pull up and my dad get out and walk with one or two (Secret Service) guys because they have to be next to him," Hunter added.
"I'd hear a knock on my door, and I'd open it, and, you know… there I would be, (in) all of the obviousness of someone that was, you know, in distress."
Hunter said his dad never left his side despite his problems.
"He never let me forget that all was not lost," Hunter shared. "He never abandoned me, never shunned me, never judged me, no matter how bad things got – and believe me, from there they would get much, much worse."