Prince Harry Eyes Eton Future for Son Archie as Experts Insist Royal Child 'Needs to Grow Up British'

Eton alum and royal expert Tom Sykes discussed the situation with his sister, British Vogue writer Plum Sykes, on the Tuesday, September 1 episode of The Royalist podcast.

Plum pointed out that potential Eton students need to get their ducks in a row at the right British schools at 7-year-old Archie's age, which may explain why Harry finally pulled the trigger on moving home to England after six years in the U.S. with his wife, Meghan Markle.

She explained about Archie and his sister Lilibet, 5, "If they are prince and princess, they kind of need to grow up British, and they kind of need to be in the British school system if they're going to grow up British because it is too difficult to move a child at, say, 10 into the British school system because it's so unique to itself."