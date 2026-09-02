Fox News Host Greg Gutfeld Rips Hunter Biden Over Shocking Burisma Crack Confession — as He Admits 'Trump Was Right'

During an appearance on David Manheim's Dopey podcast, Hunter explained how he managed to pull together the funds for drugs, despite later claiming he was financially crumbling.

He said, "Well, I still had the residual, like, for instance, I was still on the board of Burisma."

Burisma is a Ukrainian-based energy company founded in 2002. While it was dissolved in 2019, former President Joe Biden was previously a board member before his vice presidency and eventual presidency. As Hunter explained on the podcast, he took over that position when when his father became Vice President under former President Barack Obama.

"The requirement of the board would be that I would show up for four meetings a year," Hunter said. "Even when I was a crack addict and out of my mind, I could show up for four meetings a year."

Hunter's candor, however, got him mocked by Gutfeld, who called the board position a "cushy job."

"He only had to show up four times, making a million, whatever how much ... allowed him to fund his crack and hooker habit," Gutfeld added. I guess Donald Trump was right."