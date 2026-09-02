Fox News Host Greg Gutfeld Rips Hunter Biden Over Shocking Burisma Crack Confession — as He Admits 'Trump Was Right'
Sept. 2 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET
After Hunter Biden explained how he financed his crack addiction, Greg Gutfeld ripped into his honesty, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Fox News host prompted the discussion on his show, explaining how Hunter used his earnings from the energy company Burisma to pay for his drugs, mocking the 56-year-old, and concluding that President Trump was correct in his assessment of the former president's son's character.
Greg Gutfeld Declares Trump Was Right on Hunter Biden
During an appearance on David Manheim's Dopey podcast, Hunter explained how he managed to pull together the funds for drugs, despite later claiming he was financially crumbling.
He said, "Well, I still had the residual, like, for instance, I was still on the board of Burisma."
Burisma is a Ukrainian-based energy company founded in 2002. While it was dissolved in 2019, former President Joe Biden was previously a board member before his vice presidency and eventual presidency. As Hunter explained on the podcast, he took over that position when when his father became Vice President under former President Barack Obama.
"The requirement of the board would be that I would show up for four meetings a year," Hunter said. "Even when I was a crack addict and out of my mind, I could show up for four meetings a year."
Hunter's candor, however, got him mocked by Gutfeld, who called the board position a "cushy job."
"He only had to show up four times, making a million, whatever how much ... allowed him to fund his crack and hooker habit," Gutfeld added. I guess Donald Trump was right."
Greg Gutfeld Guest Eviscerates Hunter Biden
Gutfeld's guest on the show, Erin Maguire, echoed the conservative commentator's opinion, hyping up Trump's criticisms of Hunter and the Biden family.
She said, "Yes, he was. He was completely correct, and Hunter Biden is the gift that keeps on giving."
Maguire speculated Hunter's openness would affect the Democrats moving forward, especially as the midterm elections approach.
"Every time Democrats think they're done with Hunter Biden and Joe Biden and Jill Biden, the egotistical Biden crime family comes out of the woodwork and decides they need to be in the middle of the news again," she declared.
To help bolster Republicans, Maguire explained she wanted to see Hunter branded "on the front of every paper," as she hoped Democrats would continue to give him attention.
Hunter Biden Suffered Legal Blows
Hunter became candid about his experiences with drug addiction. He has a dark past stemming from six felony and six misdemeanor convictions.
He was found guilty of lying on a federal form by stating he was not addicted to drugs when purchasing a revolver in 2018, and of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user in 2024.
Additionally, in 2024, he pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a 2016–2016 scheme to avoid paying $1.4million in federal taxes.
He faced 17 years in prison. Ultimately, before leaving office, his father gave him a presidential pardon.
Hunter Biden Makes Way Through Media Circuit
Despite public speculation, Hunter has not announced intent to run for political office. Instead, he's made a series of media appearances where he challenges MAGA philosophies and advocates against right-wing extremism.
Previously, Hunter claimed he was broke, alleging he faces $15million in debt due to his prior charges, substance abuse, and the luxury lifestyle he pursued while under the influence.
Critics have speculated that his current media tour is an effort to recoup some money. However, there has been no public indication of payments for him to appear on podcasts or shows.