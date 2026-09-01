Donald Trump Struggles to Stay Awake Again as RFK Jr. Lavishes Prez With Praise Inside White House

Trump had earlier announced that nearly a dozen pharmaceutical manufacturers have agreed to lower the price of their medications to match their prices outside the U.S, which was praised by RFK Jr., who claimed: "This could not have happened under any other president except for this one."

Sitting behind his desk inside the Oval Office, Trump could be seen with his mouth and eyes drooping while Dr Oz spoke about the price of drugs, and the footage has been heavily shared on social media.

One critic wrote: "It's lights out time for Trump," while another joked, "You would think they’d stop scheduling these press conferences during executive nap time."

A third chimed in: "Let him sleep. He's way more dangerous when he's awake."