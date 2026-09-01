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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Struggles to Stay Awake Again as RFK Jr. Lavishes Prez With Praise Inside White House

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been accused of snoozing in the White House again while being praised by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Sept. 1 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump has been accused of dozing off again during a White House healthcare briefing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The president appeared heavy-eyed as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Oz gave talks at the event.

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'It's Lights Out For Trump'

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picture of Donald Trump in Oval office
Source: MEGA

The president looked heavy-eyed during a recent briefing.

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Trump had earlier announced that nearly a dozen pharmaceutical manufacturers have agreed to lower the price of their medications to match their prices outside the U.S, which was praised by RFK Jr., who claimed: "This could not have happened under any other president except for this one."

Sitting behind his desk inside the Oval Office, Trump could be seen with his mouth and eyes drooping while Dr Oz spoke about the price of drugs, and the footage has been heavily shared on social media.

One critic wrote: "It's lights out time for Trump," while another joked, "You would think they’d stop scheduling these press conferences during executive nap time."

A third chimed in: "Let him sleep. He's way more dangerous when he's awake."

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Source: @HQNewsNow/X

Trump's 'snooze' was caught on camera.

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White House Responds to Snoozing Claims

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Source: MEGA

Critics have claimed that Trump continues to fall asleep during public events.

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Trump and the White House have continued to deny that he has fallen asleep during several high-profile meetings. When he was accused of drifting off during a Cabinet meeting back in December, Trump claimed he'd merely closed his eyes because he was bored.

The White House has previously claimed the president was only "blinking" when cameras captured him appearing to nod off. Following the latest incident, White House spokesman Davis Ingle claimed that the 80-year-old has "unmatched energy."

Ingle took aim at former president Joe Biden, who Trump nicknamed "Sleepy Joe," in his statement.

He said: "President Trump’s sharpness, unmatched energy, relentless work ethic, and historic accessibility stand in stark contrast to what we saw during the last administration when Democrats and the legacy media intentionally covered up Joe Biden’s serious mental and physical decline from the American people."

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'Three To Four Hours Sleep Per Night'

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Source: MEGA

Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump revealed the president's sleeping patterns.

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"President Trump is the sharpest and most accessible President in American history who is working nonstop to solve problems and deliver on his promises, and he remains in excellent health," Davis added.

Meanwhile, Trump only sleeps "three to four hours a night," according to his daughter-in-law Lara.

Speaking on the Planet Tyrus podcast, she said, "I truly probably do not sleep enough, but I actually kind of find that I’m a little like the president. He sleeps maybe three or four hours a night."

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picture of donald trump
Source: MEGA

The White House have claimed Trump has 'unmatched energy.'

"Now, I need a little bit more than that," she continued. "But I think there are some people that can do with less."

Trump has been accused of falling asleep in public on several occasions in recent months, including during game three of the NBA finals at Madison Square Garden in June, where he was reportedly seen nodding off inside a private box.

The president was also caught on camera with his eyes closed while seated cageside during UFC Freedom 250 days later, prompting a fresh wave of social media speculation.

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