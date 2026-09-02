Sean Duffy Faces Backlash From Critics Over 'Inappropriate' Remarks About Sydney Sweeney's Chest: 'This Is So Disgusting'
Sept. 2 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Sean Duffy is facing brutal backlash from critics over his inappropriate remarks about actress Sydney Sweeney's chest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
President Trump's Transportation Secretary appeared with his wife, Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy, on an episode of their podcast, From the Kitchen Table: The Duffys, and discussed whether the movie star could "save America from going woke" in a resurfaced clip.
'Sydney Sweeney Is Just a Reminder That Men Are Still Men'
At the time, Sweeney had just wrapped up hosting Saturday Night Live and joked about her looks, telling the audience in her monologue, "I feel like people only see me as the girl on TV who screams, cries, and has s--. Sometimes it's all three at the same time."
In response, Duffy, seated alongside his wife during the episode, told viewers, "I'm gonna give you my take on Sydney Sweeney's b------."
He later added, "If we're honest, men appreciate women, and men that appreciate women are not toxic. God made us a certain way to appreciate and want to mate with a woman, and women are made the same way to want to be with a man, and I think Sydney Sweeney is just a reminder that men are still men. I'm sorry, we are."
"And women are still women," Campos-Duffy responded before her husband said, "And that's okay."
Critics Go Off on Sean Duffy: 'How Disgusting'
"Sydney Sweeney's b---- make us want to reproduce," Duffy also declared. "Sydney Sweeney's b---- are gonna save America." The resurfaced comments left many critics feeling uncomfortable on X.
One person RAGED, "Gross! What a sicko!" and another user suggested, "His wife is still cringing so hard. Poor woman."
A user said, "How disgusting are this Administration's cabinet members? This guy is a moron of the highest order," and one noted, "This is so disgusting. I'm sorry; the men in the room … losers."
"That's not appreciation, it's objectification," another commentator added.
Ted Cruz Gushes Over Sydney Sweeney
The couple's podcast ended in October 2024, two months before Duffy was sworn in as Transportation Secretary. Meanwhile, Sweeney, who was previously accused of being MAGA, has found herself the focus of many Republicans, including Ted Cruz, who appeared to gush over the Euphoria star's looks during her American Eagle drama.
At one point, the Texas senator took to X to repost a photo of Sweeney lying on her stomach, half-nude, as Cruz said, "Wow. Now the crazy Left has come out against beautiful women. I'm sure that will poll well..."
Sweeney had been criticized for appearing in an ad for the clothing brand's jeans, with some labeling it "n--- propaganda," after the Hollywood star said, "Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color."
"My jeans are blue," she added.
Trump shared his thoughts too, branding it the "HOTTEST ad out there." After weeks of silence, the Anyone But You star finally responded to the backlash, telling People, "I was honestly surprised by the reaction."
She added, "I did it because I love the jeans and love the brand. I don't support the views some people chose to connect to the campaign. Many have assigned motives and labels to me that just aren't true."
"Anyone who knows me knows that I'm always trying to bring people together," Sweeney said at the time. "I'm against hate and divisiveness..."