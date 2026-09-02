Sean Duffy Faces Backlash From Critics Over 'Inappropriate' Remarks About Sydney Sweeney's Chest: 'This Is So Disgusting'

At the time, Sweeney had just wrapped up hosting Saturday Night Live and joked about her looks, telling the audience in her monologue, "I feel like people only see me as the girl on TV who screams, cries, and has s--. Sometimes it's all three at the same time."

In response, Duffy, seated alongside his wife during the episode, told viewers, "I'm gonna give you my take on Sydney Sweeney's b------."

He later added, "If we're honest, men appreciate women, and men that appreciate women are not toxic. God made us a certain way to appreciate and want to mate with a woman, and women are made the same way to want to be with a man, and I think Sydney Sweeney is just a reminder that men are still men. I'm sorry, we are."

"And women are still women," Campos-Duffy responded before her husband said, "And that's okay."