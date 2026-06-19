EXCLUSIVE: Prince George Security Nightmare – 12-Year-Old Royal's New School at Center of Safety Scare After He's Announced as Latest Pupil

The 12-year-old son of Prince William , 43, and Princess Kate , 44, is set to attend the prestigious Berkshire school after months of deliberation by his parents.

Prince George 's move to Eton College has sparked renewed discussion about the extraordinary security challenges facing the young royal, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the decision to enroll him at the storied institution has been accompanied by extensive consideration of how to protect the future king while allowing him a degree of independence.

Their decision ends years of speculation over where George would continue his education and follows visits to several schools, including Marlborough College, Kate's former school.

While Eton's academic reputation, royal connections, and proximity to Windsor made it an attractive option, those close to the family say security and privacy concerns formed a central part of the discussion.

A source with intimate knowledge of royal protection protocols warned: "George is a massively high-profile kidnap and terrorism target, and there will be a ring of steel thrown around Eton, especially when he first starts attending.

"This was one of the most important parenting decisions William and Kate have faced, and they approached it with enormous care. They understood that George's next school would shape a significant period of his life, so they examined every aspect of the decision in detail, including the practical realities of protecting a child who will one day become king."

Another insider added: "George's circumstances are unlike those of almost any other student. His parents wanted a school where he could develop confidence and independence, but they also needed to be reassured that his safety and privacy could be protected. That balance was a major consideration throughout the process, and they are being reassured that extensive measures will be put in place to guarantee his safety."