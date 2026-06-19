EXCLUSIVE: Prince George Security Nightmare – 12-Year-Old Royal's New School at Center of Safety Scare After He's Announced as Latest Pupil
June 18 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Prince George's move to Eton College has sparked renewed discussion about the extraordinary security challenges facing the young royal, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the decision to enroll him at the storied institution has been accompanied by extensive consideration of how to protect the future king while allowing him a degree of independence.
The 12-year-old son of Prince William, 43, and Princess Kate, 44, is set to attend the prestigious Berkshire school after months of deliberation by his parents.
Prince George's Security Fortress
Their decision ends years of speculation over where George would continue his education and follows visits to several schools, including Marlborough College, Kate's former school.
While Eton's academic reputation, royal connections, and proximity to Windsor made it an attractive option, those close to the family say security and privacy concerns formed a central part of the discussion.
A source with intimate knowledge of royal protection protocols warned: "George is a massively high-profile kidnap and terrorism target, and there will be a ring of steel thrown around Eton, especially when he first starts attending.
"This was one of the most important parenting decisions William and Kate have faced, and they approached it with enormous care. They understood that George's next school would shape a significant period of his life, so they examined every aspect of the decision in detail, including the practical realities of protecting a child who will one day become king."
Another insider added: "George's circumstances are unlike those of almost any other student. His parents wanted a school where he could develop confidence and independence, but they also needed to be reassured that his safety and privacy could be protected. That balance was a major consideration throughout the process, and they are being reassured that extensive measures will be put in place to guarantee his safety."
Why Eton Won Out
The decision to enroll George at Eton is understood to have been largely settled by the beginning of the current school year, although William and Kate continued exploring alternative options before concluding.
According to those familiar with the family's thinking, Eton's location near the Wales family's home in Windsor ultimately proved decisive.
The school's long experience of educating high-profile pupils was also viewed as a significant advantage.
A royal source said, "Throughout the process, William and Kate kept asking what would be best for George as a son, not simply as a future monarch. They wanted him to have opportunities to grow and thrive while remaining close to his family and support network."
Another insider familiar with royal protection issues said: "Whenever a future king enters a new environment, security planning becomes exceptionally detailed. George is one of the most recognizable children in the world, and there will inevitably be extensive measures in place to ensure his safety while minimizing disruption to school life.
"Eton has considerable experience dealing with prominent pupils, but George's profile is unique. The expectation is that robust protective measures will surround his time at the school, not because of any specific threat, but because of the position he occupies within the Royal Family."
Dark Shadows Over Elite School
It comes after Radar revealed Eton has been at the center of a series of historic safeguarding scandals, which have cast a long shadow over one of Britain's most famous schools.
George, set to turn 13 in July, will begin attending Eton College in September after Kensington Palace confirmed he will follow in the footsteps of his father by attending the institution.
The decision comes after George passed his Common Entrance examinations and follows years of speculation over where the eldest child of William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, would continue his education.
His siblings, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight, will remain at Lambrook School in Berkshire.
While Eton's academic reputation remains formidable, the institution has also faced scrutiny over several child protection failures and abuse cases spanning decades.
Among the most serious allegations were claims linked to former headmaster Anthony Chenevix-Trench, who led the institution in the 1960s. He faced numerous complaints regarding the use of brutal, sexually predatory "punishments" on pupils.
Although he died in 1979 without facing prosecution, former students later initiated civil compensation claims against the school.
In 2020, Eton geography teacher Matthew Mowbray, who made nocturnal visits to pupils' bedrooms, was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of sexual activity with a child, voyeurism, and making indecent images of children.
This year, a former Eton College teacher was jailed for sexually assaulting a "vulnerable" boy at the posh school.
Jacob Leland, 37, who taught Russian at the Berkshire establishment, sexually assaulted a student at his teachers' accommodation and during a school trip, Reading Crown Court was told.
He was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault on a male in 2025 and sentenced to three years and three months in prison.
Elite boarding school Eton, alongside other UK independent schools, was also named in 2021's Everyone's Invited campaign as part of anonymous public testimonies regarding a "rape culture" and peer-on-peer harassment.
In response to modern criminal cases, Eton's leadership has established closer partnerships with external agencies and children's services to ensure allegations are immediately referred to the police.
Current headmaster Simon Henderson has emphasized that the welfare and well-being of pupils is the school's top priority.
To address this issue, Eton has implemented policies addressing child protection, consent, and healthy relationships.