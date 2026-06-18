EXCLUSIVE: 'RHOP' Star Wendy Osefo and Husband Eddie Headed for Courtroom Showdown as Judge Sets Trial Date in Fraud Case

The development marks a major step forward in the criminal case, which has been pending for months following the couple's indictment on dozens of charges stemming from an alleged insurance fraud scheme.

As Radar previously reported, Wendy was charged with 16 criminal counts, including seven counts of insurance fraud, eight counts of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and one count of making a false statement to a police officer.

Eddie faces even more exposure, with prosecutors charging him with 18 criminal counts, including nine counts of insurance fraud, eight counts of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and one count of making a false statement to a police officer.