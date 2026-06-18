EXCLUSIVE: 'RHOP' Star Wendy Osefo and Husband Eddie Headed for Courtroom Showdown as Judge Sets Trial Date in Fraud Case
June 18 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
The Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie Osefo, are officially heading toward a courtroom showdown after a Maryland judge set a jury trial date in the couple's headline-grabbing fraud case, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
According to court records obtained by us, Carroll County Circuit Court Judge Richard Titus entered an order on June 18 scheduling a five-day jury trial in the matter for January 25 through January 29, 2027.
Fraud Case Takes Major Step
The development marks a major step forward in the criminal case, which has been pending for months following the couple's indictment on dozens of charges stemming from an alleged insurance fraud scheme.
As Radar previously reported, Wendy was charged with 16 criminal counts, including seven counts of insurance fraud, eight counts of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and one count of making a false statement to a police officer.
Eddie faces even more exposure, with prosecutors charging him with 18 criminal counts, including nine counts of insurance fraud, eight counts of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and one count of making a false statement to a police officer.
Osefo's Denied Wrongdoing
Combined, The Real Housewives of Potomac stars face 34 criminal charges and have spent months battling the allegations after being released on bond following their arrests in the high-profile Maryland case.
Prosecutors allege the pair submitted fraudulent insurance claims following a reported burglary at their Maryland residence.
Authorities claim false information was provided during the investigation into the alleged incident, leading to the criminal charges now hanging over the reality television stars.
The pair has denied wrongdoing and has maintained their innocence as the case has moved through the court system.
Trial Date Finally Set
Court records show the matter remains active in Carroll County Circuit Court, with both Wendy and Eddie expected to face the allegations together when the case finally reaches a jury next year.
The June 18 order represents one of the most significant developments in the case since the couple was indicted, officially putting the long-running legal battle on a path toward trial.
The criminal case has drawn widespread attention due to Wendy's role on Bravo's Real Housewives of Potomac, where she has become one of the franchise's most recognizable cast members.
Legal Reckoning Draws Near
News of the indictment sparked a wave of headlines and intense scrutiny from fans as details of the allegations emerged.
Now, with a trial date locked in, the reality star and her husband are one step closer to answering the accusations in court.
Unless the case is resolved beforehand through dismissal, plea negotiations, or another legal resolution, the couple is expected to face a jury in January 2027 as prosecutors pursue the charges against them.