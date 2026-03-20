EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of John Belushi's Death 44 Years On — From Drug-Addled Comic's Final Words to Murder Charge and Massive A-Listers' Ties to His Death

The 33-year-old actor, best known for Animal House and his Blues Brothers partnership with Aykroyd, had been staying in Bungalow 3 of the Hollywood hotel while working on a script.

His death came after a night of heavy drinking and drug use on the Sunset Strip with figures including Robert De Niro and Robin Williams, who later became sober in the aftermath before his suicide.

Accounts of Belushi's final hours have remained central to the story.

According to testimony and reporting at the time, he returned to his hotel bungalow in the early hours and continued using drugs with Cathy Smith, then a backing singer.

A source familiar with the case said: "The timeline of that night shows a pattern of escalating use and physical distress that ultimately became fatal. It was not a sudden event but the culmination of hours of excess."

Another insider added: "Those final interactions, including what John said before falling asleep, have taken on a symbolic weight because they underline how vulnerable he was in those moments."