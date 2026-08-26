Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Tim Curry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Tim Curry Sparked Concerns He 'Had a Death Wish' by Failing to Kick Smoking Habit After 2012 Stroke

Tim Curry died at 80.
Source: MEGA

Tim Curry died at 80.

Aug. 26 2026, Published 2:54 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Tim Curry's life was changed after suffering a devastating 2012 stroke that left him in a wheelchair and needing daily support from medical professionals and caregivers until his death.

Despite his health woes, the Rocky Horror Picture Show star reportedly did not immediately stop smoking – a choice that a doctor once called "crazy," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

'Tim Must Have a Death Wish'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Tim Curry had a serious stroke in 2012.
Source: MEGA

Tim Curry had a serious stroke in 2012.

In 2015, only three years after his stroke, Curry was spotted in his wheelchair with a pack of cigarettes as he left a Beverly Hills doctor's office.

"Tim must have a death wish," a friend of the actor's told Radar at the time. "Why else would he continue smoking? Everyone knows cigarettes can kill you – even if you’ve never suffered a stroke."

Article continues below advertisement

Tobacco Was the 'Last Thing' Tim Curry Needed After Stroke

Tim Curry starred in 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' and other cult classics.
Source: MEGA

Tim Curry starred in 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' and other cult classics.

Dr. Stuart Fischer, who had not treated Curry, agreed that continuing to smoke cigarettes was not a wise choice.

"Things like tobacco cause inflammation in the lungs and arteries," Fischer explained. "The last thing he needs are narrowed arteries in the brain. This could cause another stroke superimposed in the same anatomical area of the brain — which will either incapacitate him completely or kill him."

Although it's believed that he eventually kicked the habit, it's not clear when he quit smoking.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Tim Curry's 2012 Stroke

Tim Curry had his stroke while getting a massage.
Source: MEGA

Tim Curry had his stroke while getting a massage.

Curry's stroke was likely the worst medical event of his life, but he confessed he did not even realize that it was happening at first. It all began when he began feeling "a little out of sorts" during a massage appointment.

Although the Clue actor didn't believe anything was truly wrong, his massage therapist was concerned and called 911.

"I probably owe my life to the fact that he ignored me, went with his instinct and called an ambulance," Curry wrote in his tell-all book. "Even as they were loading me in, I still thought my masseur had overreacted, and that we were going through a ridiculous and unnecessary exercise."

Last October, Curry also admitted he "probably should worry" about the possibility of suffering another serious stroke in his old age.

"It could happen any time," he added. "I wouldn't want to go through it again. Because it just makes you so f------ vulnerable."

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Dolly Parton

EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton 'Swore Inner Circle to Silence Over Cancer Fight'

Michelle Pfeiffer 'quits movies' after decades on the big screen as she shifts her focus to television.

EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Pfeiffer 'Quits Movies' After Decades on the Big Screen

'Rocky Horror Picture' Star Tim Curry Dies at 80

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Tim Curry died on August 25.
Source: Twentieth Century Fox

Tim Curry died on August 25.

As Radar previously reported, Curry passed away on the evening of Tuesday, August 25.

Although his official cause of death has not been released, law enforcement officials told TMZ that they do not suspect foul play.

Despite the fame and glamour in his early life, his final days were seemingly quiet. While promoting his memoir, Curry told the New York Times that he mostly rested at home.

"Since I was incapacitated, I spend a lot of time on or in my bed," he shared at the time. "But I try to get out as much as I can. I do little tours around the garden."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.