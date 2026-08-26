EXCLUSIVE: Tim Curry Sparked Concerns He 'Had a Death Wish' by Failing to Kick Smoking Habit After 2012 Stroke

Despite his health woes, the Rocky Horror Picture Show star reportedly did not immediately stop smoking – a choice that a doctor once called "crazy," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Tim Curry 's life was changed after suffering a devastating 2012 stroke that left him in a wheelchair and needing daily support from medical professionals and caregivers until his death .

"Tim must have a death wish," a friend of the actor's told Radar at the time. "Why else would he continue smoking? Everyone knows cigarettes can kill you – even if you’ve never suffered a stroke."

In 2015, only three years after his stroke , Curry was spotted in his wheelchair with a pack of cigarettes as he left a Beverly Hills doctor's office.

Although it's believed that he eventually kicked the habit, it's not clear when he quit smoking.

"Things like tobacco cause inflammation in the lungs and arteries," Fischer explained. "The last thing he needs are narrowed arteries in the brain. This could cause another stroke superimposed in the same anatomical area of the brain — which will either incapacitate him completely or kill him ."

Dr. Stuart Fischer, who had not treated Curry, agreed that continuing to smoke cigarettes was not a wise choice.

Curry's stroke was likely the worst medical event of his life, but he confessed he did not even realize that it was happening at first. It all began when he began feeling "a little out of sorts" during a massage appointment.

Although the Clue actor didn't believe anything was truly wrong, his massage therapist was concerned and called 911.

"I probably owe my life to the fact that he ignored me, went with his instinct and called an ambulance," Curry wrote in his tell-all book. "Even as they were loading me in, I still thought my masseur had overreacted, and that we were going through a ridiculous and unnecessary exercise."

Last October, Curry also admitted he "probably should worry" about the possibility of suffering another serious stroke in his old age.

"It could happen any time," he added. "I wouldn't want to go through it again. Because it just makes you so f------ vulnerable."