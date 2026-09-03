Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sending Their 2 Children to $35,000-a-Year Prep School in U.K. as Parents Warned Not to Take Snaps of Archie and Lilibet

Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, start their education in the U.K. this month following Meghan and Harry's shock move across the pond.

One of the reasons the pair made the switch is because Harry, 41, reportedly wanted his children to experience life at a British school.

And the chosen school, which contains art studios, multiple science labs, a large theater, and a music and performing arts center, is regarded as one of the most elite schools in Great Britain, according to Page Six.

Before their children’s first day, parents at the school were reportedly sent letters warning them against taking photographs of the young royals.