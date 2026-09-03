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Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sending Their 2 Children to $35,000-a-Year Prep School in U.K. as Parents Warned Not to Take Snaps of Archie and Lilibet

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Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has reportedly chosen an elite $35,000-a-year prep school for their two children in the U.K.

Sept. 3 2026, Published 5:55 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sending their two children to a $35,000-a-year prep school in U.K. according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the posh school chosen by the Sussexes features indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, expansive grass playing fields and multiple AstroTurf sports pitches.

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Harry Reportedly Wanted Kids to Have British School Experience

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picture of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

The Sussexes' kids' education was a big factor in their move back to the U.K.

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Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, start their education in the U.K. this month following Meghan and Harry's shock move across the pond.

One of the reasons the pair made the switch is because Harry, 41, reportedly wanted his children to experience life at a British school.

And the chosen school, which contains art studios, multiple science labs, a large theater, and a music and performing arts center, is regarded as one of the most elite schools in Great Britain, according to Page Six.

Before their children’s first day, parents at the school were reportedly sent letters warning them against taking photographs of the young royals.

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Parents Warned Over Taking Pictures of Children

picture of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan and Harry's chosen school for their two children has laid out privacy rules to other parents.

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Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told how residents in the Cotswolds — the posh countryside enclave where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been house-hunting — were contacted by school officials about new school rules pertaining to high-profile students.

“The message sent to families essentially said that, from time to time, some families joining the school may attract a greater level of public or media interest,” Schofield said.

The letter also allegedly stated that they aim to make sure all children can enjoy school life in “a safe, happy, and private environment.”

"It then reminded parents and carers not to photograph or film other children without permission, or share photographs, information or details about pupils or their families on social media,” Schofield shared.

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Farewell Party Scrapped

picture of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Harry and Meghan left Montecito with little fanfare, according to a source.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Scrapped Montecito Farewell Party After A-List Pals Were 'Too Busy' — 'It Was Embarrassing'

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The Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered podcast host heard from a source that the Sussexes had "approached multiple schools" before relocating to the U.K.

Radar recently reported that the Sussexes scrapped a Montecito farewell party after allegedly being shunned by A-list pals.

According to Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack page, an insider said: "They started quietly feeling people out, and the response was basically crickets."

"They imagined this emotional send-off surrounded by the people who welcomed them to America. Instead, everyone was busy. It was embarrassing."

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picture of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

A-listers allegedly snubbed the Sussexes' planned bash.

The Sussexes reportedly hoped names including Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, David Foster, and Kris Jenner would attend the bash before dumping the idea and leaving with little fanfare.

The source claimed: "These weren’t supposed to be Hollywood acquaintances. These were supposed to be real friends."

"Tyler gave them extraordinary support when they arrived. Oprah gave them a global platform. Harry and Meghan genuinely believed they had built an American family."

But insiders claimed those relationships changed as the years passed, adding: "When there was a royal wedding, a Netflix deal, or a big interview, everybody wanted a seat at the table. For the goodbye party, suddenly nobody could find a free night."

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