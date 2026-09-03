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EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Associate Leon Black Sues Congress in Last-Minute Bid to Block Subpoenas for Secret NDAs

Jeffrey Epstein, Leon Black
Source: MEGA

Leon Black is pulling out all the stops to avoid testifying about his connection to Epstein.

Sept. 3 2026, Updated 5:45 p.m. ET

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Billionaire financier Leon Black has launched a legal battle against Congress in a last-minute attempt to block lawmakers from forcing him to hand over private non-disclosure agreements and testify under oath as part of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Black filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday, September 3, against the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform and its chairman, Rep. James Comer, seeking declaratory and injunctive relief over two congressional subpoenas.

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Leon Black's Last-Minute Legal Fight

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Leon Black
Source: MEGA

Black sued Congress on the day he was due to testify.

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According to court documents obtained by Radar, one subpoena demands Black produce private NDAs, while another ordered him to sit for compelled testimony before the committee. Black claims the demands go far beyond Congress' stated investigation into Epstein and former madam Ghislaine Maxwell.

The lawsuit was filed on the same day Black was scheduled to appear for a deposition before the committee at 10 a.m. ET.

His attorneys claim Congress is pursuing the former Apollo Global Management chief for "purely political gain" and argue lawmakers are attempting to pry into private matters with no legitimate connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

Black voluntarily appeared before the committee for an interview on June 26 after discussions with congressional staff about the expected scope of questioning.

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Jeffrey Epstein Probe Turns to Secret NDAs

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwel
Source: MEGA

Black's links to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell are under the microscope.

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According to the complaint, Black believed lawmakers would focus on his professional relationship with Epstein, including millions of dollars he paid the disgraced financier for tax and estate-planning services. However, Black claims the interview abruptly shifted to questions surrounding NDAs.

His attorneys said that when they objected to the questioning, Comer's staff served Black with two subpoenas – one demanding documents and another compelling his testimony.

The document subpoena allegedly called for all NDAs to which Black was or had been a party, along with agreements involving or referencing Epstein or Maxwell.

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Privacy Battle Over Unnamed Women

Leon Black
Source: MEGA

Black claims the subpoenas could expose women with no ties to Epstein.

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Black argues that demand is extraordinarily broad and could sweep up business agreements, settlements, and other confidential contracts having nothing to do with Epstein.

The lawsuit also claims the subpoenas threaten the privacy of unidentified women who entered confidential agreements with Black and do not want their identities or private lives connected to the Epstein scandal.

Attorneys for some of those women have allegedly refused to release Black from his confidentiality obligations and expressed concern that their identities could become public.

Black's lawyers used particularly explosive language in the filing, arguing enforcement of the subpoenas could "tattoo the stain of the Epstein scandal on innocent women."

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Congress Threatens Contempt

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Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Black's past ties to Epstein are fueling Congress' subpoena battle.

The escalating dispute reached a boiling point after the committee demanded "full compliance."

According to Black, the committee warned him last month that if he failed to produce additional documents or appear for his September 3 deposition, lawmakers would use "all tools at its disposal, including contempt."

Black is now asking a federal judge to declare both subpoenas invalid and unenforceable and prohibit the committee from attempting to compel his compliance in federal court.

His lawsuit argues Congress has no authority to use its Epstein investigation as a vehicle to demand confidential information unrelated to any legitimate legislative purpose. The filing states: "There is no congressional power to expose for the sake of exposure."

Black's name appeared in emails from Epstein's assistant, directing the predator to call Black. However, Black has denied any wrongdoing, involvement in, or awareness of Epstein's illegal activity.

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