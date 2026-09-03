EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Associate Leon Black Sues Congress in Last-Minute Bid to Block Subpoenas for Secret NDAs

According to court documents obtained by Radar, one subpoena demands Black produce private NDAs, while another ordered him to sit for compelled testimony before the committee. Black claims the demands go far beyond Congress' stated investigation into Epstein and former madam Ghislaine Maxwell.

The lawsuit was filed on the same day Black was scheduled to appear for a deposition before the committee at 10 a.m. ET.

His attorneys claim Congress is pursuing the former Apollo Global Management chief for "purely political gain" and argue lawmakers are attempting to pry into private matters with no legitimate connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

Black voluntarily appeared before the committee for an interview on June 26 after discussions with congressional staff about the expected scope of questioning.