EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Accusers Abruptly Drop Lawsuit Against Billionaire Leslie Wexner After Explosive Court Fight

The women had accused Wexner of helping enable Epstein's abuse by allegedly providing the disgraced financier with hundreds of millions of dollars, sweeping control over his finances and access to the Manhattan mansion where the plaintiffs claimed Epstein sexually abused them.

Radar has previously reported extensively on Wexner's decades-long ties to Epstein, including scrutiny over the disgraced financier's relationship with the former Victoria's Secret mogul and his business empire.

The move to dismiss came after an increasingly contentious fight over whether the case should remain in federal court or return to New York state court.

The plaintiffs originally filed their complaint in New York Supreme Court in March, alleging violations of the city's Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law. Wexner and The Wexner Foundation later removed the lawsuit to federal court, citing diversity jurisdiction.