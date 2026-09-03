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Home > Celebrity > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Prison Release Date Moved Up Again — After Disgraced Mogul's Son Begs for His Dad's Release

A photo Sean Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean "Diddy" Combs' release date was moved out.

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Sept. 3 2026, Published 5:39 p.m. ET

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Sean "Diddy" Combs is set to ditch prison sooner than expected – again.

The convicted felon was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison and granted about 13 months time served based on his time in custody leading up to trial. However, the date for his release keeps changing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

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Diddy Release Date Moved Up

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A photo Sean Combs
Source: MEGA

The rapper was originally sentenced to 50 months in prison.

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Combs was convicted on two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. However, he was acquitted of charges of s-- trafficking and conspiracy racketeering.

His release date was originally calculated to be May 8, 2028, but prison release dates are known to fluctuate due to administrative or personal growth reasons.

Radar was informed the change was nothing out of the norm for prisoners, and this was likely no different.

Most recently, his date was set to February 5, 2028.

His team is currently advocating to appeal the conviction. They have also asked the court to shorten or throw out his sentence.

His location has also changed. He was previously transferred from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn to Fort Dix in New Jersey.

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Diddy Goes Through Treatment

A photo Sean Combs
Source: MEGA

He reportedly is goin through a Residential Drug Abuse Program.

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Combs' was also participating in a drug and rehabilitation effort as a means to shorten his sentence.

A representative told Page Six, "Mr. Combs is an active participant in the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) and has taken his rehabilitation process seriously from the start. He is fully engaged in his work, focused on growth, and committed to positive change."

Additionally, he was reportedly facilitating positive opportunities for his fellow prisoners. For example, in November 2025, Combs organized a Thanksgiving feast and spent two days preparing food.

Through his representative, Diddy told the Mirror US, “Thanksgiving, to me, is about making sure other people eat. Everybody misses their family. People get depressed during the holidays. We just wanted to come together as a family and do our own thing.”

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Rapper Gets Into Fight

A photo Sean Combs
Source: MEGA

He lost certain privileges while in solitary confinement.

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Despite his personal growth efforts, he appeared to hit a major set back when he was insulted by a fellow inmate. He reportedly got into a physical altercation with punches thrown. While he "held his own" during the fight, he was sent to solitary confinement.

Combs reportedly also lost certain privileges. According to the Admission and Orientation Inmate Handbook for FCI Fort Dix, he would only have access basic items, like a pillow, blankets, a mattress, toilet paper, and shaving equipment.

While additional items are limited, he will still have access to books, including religious texts.

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King Combs Calls for Dad's Release

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A photo Sean Combs and Christian Combs
Source: MEGA

Combs' family celebrated the split verdict.

Combs children have advocated for his release. Christian "King" Combs was vocal while appearing on a livestream hosted by rapper DDG. While looking at the camera, he told viewers, "Free pops."

Christian was previously seen looking excited in the courtroom when the split verdict came in. He celebrated with his family inside before telling awaiting journalists he was going to "hug my pops."

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