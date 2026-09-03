Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Prison Release Date Moved Up Again — After Disgraced Mogul's Son Begs for His Dad's Release

The convicted felon was sentenced to 50 months in federal prison and granted about 13 months time served based on his time in custody leading up to trial. However, the date for his release keeps changing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is set to ditch prison sooner than expected – again.

The rapper was originally sentenced to 50 months in prison.

Combs was convicted on two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. However, he was acquitted of charges of s-- trafficking and conspiracy racketeering.

His release date was originally calculated to be May 8, 2028, but prison release dates are known to fluctuate due to administrative or personal growth reasons.

Radar was informed the change was nothing out of the norm for prisoners, and this was likely no different.

Most recently, his date was set to February 5, 2028.

His team is currently advocating to appeal the conviction. They have also asked the court to shorten or throw out his sentence.

His location has also changed. He was previously transferred from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn to Fort Dix in New Jersey.