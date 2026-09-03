Sean Duffy Was Made Trump's Transportation Secretary Because No Other Job Was Left, Wife Claims
Sept. 3 2026, Updated 5:30 p.m. ET
Sean Duffy's wife has pulled back the veil on how exactly her husband got his Transportation Secretary gig, RadarOnline.com can reveal, and it was apparently a stress-free journey.
During an appearance on The Katie Miller Podcast, Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy claimed President Trump made her husband the Secretary of Transportation "because that was all that's left."
Sean Duffy 'Wanted to Serve the President in Any Way'
"He said he wanted to serve the president in any way," Campos-Duffy noted. "He ended up in Transportation because that was all that's left."
Duffy, also on the podcast, said he believed Trump when he told him, "If I wasn't the president, I would pick the Department of Transportation over any department. It's the best department, and I'm going to give it to you."
The 54-year-old, a former MTV reality star, then pointed out that the U.S. now has "a president who cares about the infrastructure of America. Usually, presidents don't give a darn."
However, critics were still focused on how Duffy landed his gig, with one person raging, "They have absolutely no respect for any of the Cabinet positions, including Transportation Secretary. They have made a mockery of our country."
Critics Go Off: 'I Wish I Could Say I'm Surprised'
Another asked, "So, Duffy wasn't given the job because of his qualifications, but because that was all that was left? And his wife even admits that out loud"
"I wish I could say I'm surprised but everyone knows Trump decides who the 'best people' are by how many times they kiss the ring in 60 seconds," a user suggested.
A commentator went off, "That is disgusting!"
Duffy, who was on the reality show The Real World: Boston in 1997, was a contributor for Fox News before leaving the network to work for the oldest president ever elected. However, Trump is no stranger to picking off personalities from the conservative platform for his administration.
Trump Brings in Fox News Personalities
The 80-year-old also snagged Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth for the Defense Secretary position and appointed another Fox News personality, Dan Bongino, to serve as Deputy Director of the FBI before he resigned earlier this year.
Jeanine Pirro also left her role on Fox News after Trump called on her to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.
As for Duffy, he's received plenty of backlash during his short tenure as Transportation Secretary, especially after an episode of the couple's past podcast, From the Kitchen Table: The Duffys, involved talks about Sydney Sweeney's body.
At the time, the movie star had just wrapped up hosting Saturday Night Live and joked about her looks, telling the audience in her monologue, "I feel like people only see me as the girl on TV who screams, cries, and has s--. Sometimes it's all three at the same time."
Sean Duffy Comments on Sydney Sweeney's Body
In response, Duffy, seated alongside his wife during the episode, said, "I'm gonna give you my take on Sydney Sweeney's b------."
Duffy later added, "If we're honest, men appreciate women, and men that appreciate women are not toxic. God made us a certain way to appreciate and want to mate with a woman, and women are made the same way to want to be with a man, and I think Sydney Sweeney is just a reminder that men are still men. I'm sorry, we are."
"Sydney Sweeney's b---- make us want to reproduce," Duffy declared. "Sydney Sweeney's b---- are gonna save America." The resurfaced comments left critics raging, as one labeled Duffy "disgusting."
Another said, "How disgusting are this Administration's cabinet members? This guy is a moron of the highest order."