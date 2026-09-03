Sean Duffy Was Made Trump's Transportation Secretary Because No Other Job Was Left, Wife Claims

"He said he wanted to serve the president in any way," Campos-Duffy noted. "He ended up in Transportation because that was all that's left."

Duffy, also on the podcast, said he believed Trump when he told him, "If I wasn't the president, I would pick the Department of Transportation over any department. It's the best department, and I'm going to give it to you."

The 54-year-old, a former MTV reality star, then pointed out that the U.S. now has "a president who cares about the infrastructure of America. Usually, presidents don't give a darn."

However, critics were still focused on how Duffy landed his gig, with one person raging, "They have absolutely no respect for any of the Cabinet positions, including Transportation Secretary. They have made a mockery of our country."