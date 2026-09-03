Billy Ray Cyrus 'Deeply Hurt' by Superstar Daughter Miley Dropping Surname — 'Now I Know How Brad Pitt Feels'

Miley, 33, has recently stripped "Cyrus" from her social media identity, presenting herself simply as "Miley", just like many of her contemporaries who are famous enough to need only one name.

A family source told Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice Substack: "Billy is deeply hurt. He's incredibly proud that Miley has become bigger than the Cyrus name. But he gave his daughter that name."

"Watching her publicly decide she doesn’t need it anymore feels like she's leaving a piece of him behind," added the source.

Billy Ray recently responded to Miley’s name dumping by posting a throwback photo with Miley and son Braison and declaring, "Family means more than ever now."

He noted that he had always called his daughter simply "Miley" — never needing the surname himself.

But insiders suggest that deep down, he’s hurting.