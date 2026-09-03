Maria Bartiromo Abruptly Exits Fox News After Nearly 13 Years — as Conservative Anchor Accused of Ignoring Bosses and Pushing 2020 Election Fraud Claims

Whether she left on her own accord or was shown the door by her bosses is a mystery.

Longtime Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo has left the network after 12 years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bartiromo hosted Mornings with Maria on Fox Business Network, as well as Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street. Her final show aired on Fox Business on Thursday morning, Sept. 3. Hours later, the network announced her departure in a terse press release.

"We thank Maria for her work over the last 12½ years and wish her all the best on her next chapter," was the only message from a Fox spokesperson.

Executives announced that a rotating cast of anchors will now host her morning show, which will be renamed and rebranded as Mornings With Fox Business. Her other Fox Business show, Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street, will be renamed FBN's Wall Street.

Additionally, her weekly Fox News show, Sunday Morning Futures, will be hosted by Jason Chaffetz for now.