Maria Bartiromo Abruptly Exits Fox News After Nearly 13 Years — as Conservative Anchor Accused of Ignoring Bosses and Pushing 2020 Election Fraud Claims
Sept. 3 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Longtime Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo has left the network after 12 years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Whether she left on her own accord or was shown the door by her bosses is a mystery.
Maria Bartiromo Signs Off
Bartiromo hosted Mornings with Maria on Fox Business Network, as well as Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street. Her final show aired on Fox Business on Thursday morning, Sept. 3. Hours later, the network announced her departure in a terse press release.
"We thank Maria for her work over the last 12½ years and wish her all the best on her next chapter," was the only message from a Fox spokesperson.
Executives announced that a rotating cast of anchors will now host her morning show, which will be renamed and rebranded as Mornings With Fox Business. Her other Fox Business show, Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street, will be renamed FBN's Wall Street.
Additionally, her weekly Fox News show, Sunday Morning Futures, will be hosted by Jason Chaffetz for now.
Maria Bartiromo Fired Over 2020 Election Fraud Claims?
Neither Fox nor Bartiromo detailed the departure, and no one acknowledged it on air. Her online bio was also immediately scrubbed from the network's website. Fox News has yet to respond to requests for comment, but journalist Oliver Darcy at Status reports the 58-year-old was fired following a previously unreported incident in July.
According to Darcy, after President Trump delivered yet another conspiracy speech about his "stolen" 2020 election, management at Fox News instructed their employees in a text not to report on it given its Dominion and Smartmatic lawsuits.
However, Bartiromo reportedly told the White House network brass forced them to steer clear of the speech – and allegedly showed them the text message demanding it.
"In doing so, Bartiromo not only effectively betrayed her employer, but also disclosed confidential company information, violating the terms of her employment agreement," Darcy claimed.
According to reports, Fox News leadership learned about Bartiromo's actions after receiving a call from the White House, which they viewed as a fireable offense.
'The World is a Better Place With Her Exit'
While the network won't comment or confirm the reason, Fox viewers have been offering their own opinions.
"One of the absolute top propagandists on Fox, and the world is a better place with her exit," one person posted online. "If you've ever seen how she glorifies the Trump admin while turning the blindest of eyes to the obvious events or data sitting in front of her face, you'd understand why she was so bad.
"And what made it worse is that she was more or less a legitimate financial analyst at one time who, for whatever reason, decided to abandon all sanity and objectivity."
Another critic blasted, "Oh Maria! You can run, but you cannot hide. We won't forget the lies and damage you've spread and that have done so much damage to our country."
Will Maria Bartiromo Move Into the White House?
Bartiromo joined Fox News in 2014 after becoming a star at CNBC. While it's not clear what her next move could be, those same skeptics have suggestions.
"I'm sensing a White House gig," one person posted online, as another predicted, "She replaces (Pete) Hegseth at DOD..." referring to the Secretary of Defense job.
However, there seemed to be one overwhelming job opening people thought she was perfect for: "The new White House Press Secretary?" one user remarked.
The White House Press Secretary job remains unfilled following Karoline Leavitt's departure.
Maria Bartiromo was Nearly Trump's Vice Prez
Bartiromo has been deemed a "Trump favorite" and has been spotted having dinners at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. She also consistently supports his policies on air. But she has almost gotten even closer to Trump.
As Radar reported in early 2025, the then-president-elect pined for her to be his vice president before landing on JD Vance, but staff worried there wasn't enough time to "vet" her for the job.
In his book Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump’s Return to Power, Politico's Alex Isenstadt writes Trump was "seriously considering" the anchor and "was dead serious about Bartiromo and was making the case for her during the flight to Butler (Pennsylvania) before the first attempt on his life."
Trump, 80, narrowly escaped the first of two assassination attempts at a campaign rally in Butler on July 13.
Vance was selected two days later, with Trump's team dismissing the idea that Bartiromo was ever considered.