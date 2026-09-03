Ariana Grande Suspends Announced Hiatus — Despite Fears of 'Endless, Ongoing Public Scrutiny' Over Weight Loss
Sept. 3 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Ariana Grande was set to step away from the public eye after her tour, but now she's opting to stick around a while longer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 33-year-old will be postponing her hiatus, which was attributed to public scrutiny, to help promote her upcoming film, Focker-in-Law.
Ariana Grande Pauses Hiatus
Grande is set to help promote the film during their upcoming press lap. According to Billboard, the star feels immense pride in her work. She also isn't shying away from working on some of her other business endeavors outside of the entertainment industry, including her R.E.M. Beauty brand.
Last month, her team announced a plan for the star to take a step away from the public. Her representative told People, "Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour.”
Ariana Grande Dips From Limelight Over 'Scrutiny'
Her rep added, "She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny. This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much."
The statement sparked concern over the emphasis put on "public scrutiny," as social media has been rife with criticism about Grande's weight loss during her Wicked era and tour dates.
Ariana Grande Claims Hiatus Was Pre-Planned
Grande later clarified that her departure from the spotlight was pre-planned and not necessarily a direct result of the backlash.
During a show in Chicago, after the statement was released, she told the crowd the choice "was not a reactive or impulsive thing," but "a plan that I had quietly made a long time ago … that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place."
'Wicked' Weight Loss Triggers Widespread Controversy
Throughout her time on set and during the promotion of Wicked with Cynthia Erivo, Grande lost a considerable, visible amount of weight. Her change in appearance alarmed fans who expressed concern over a possible eating disorder.
The animosity only grew as fans saw her perform on stage. Plus, the release of her music video for Petal featured her sternum largely exposed, spiking even more calls for her to step away from fans.
In the video, talent scouts told an aspiring entertainer, played by Grande, it "couldn't hurt" for her to lose weight. This depiction struck a chord with fans.
Even public figures voiced their concern for Grande. Actress Jameela Jamil wrote, "This poor woman is possibly dying right in front of us. This outfit is designed to accentuate the thinness for discourse. Her team are thoroughly irresponsible for not guiding her away from this deeply damaging image for her young fans to see so glamorized."
Meanwhile, model Charli Howard penned, "The teams involved should be absolutely ashamed. What's disappointing is that it takes teams, often hundreds, of people to approve videos like these and get them over the line. Each and every one of you, including her family and management, are enabling this person and encouraging her illness when she needs help."