Ariana Grande Suspends Announced Hiatus — Despite Fears of 'Endless, Ongoing Public Scrutiny' Over Weight Loss

Throughout her time on set and during the promotion of Wicked with Cynthia Erivo, Grande lost a considerable, visible amount of weight. Her change in appearance alarmed fans who expressed concern over a possible eating disorder.

The animosity only grew as fans saw her perform on stage. Plus, the release of her music video for Petal featured her sternum largely exposed, spiking even more calls for her to step away from fans.

In the video, talent scouts told an aspiring entertainer, played by Grande, it "couldn't hurt" for her to lose weight. This depiction struck a chord with fans.

Even public figures voiced their concern for Grande. Actress Jameela Jamil wrote, "This poor woman is possibly dying right in front of us. This outfit is designed to accentuate the thinness for discourse. Her team are thoroughly irresponsible for not guiding her away from this deeply damaging image for her young fans to see so glamorized."

Meanwhile, model Charli Howard penned, "The teams involved should be absolutely ashamed. What's disappointing is that it takes teams, often hundreds, of people to approve videos like these and get them over the line. Each and every one of you, including her family and management, are enabling this person and encouraging her illness when she needs help."