Inside Joan Rivers' Private Pain: Late Actress 'Seriously Thought About Suicide' After Husband's Death

Leslie Bennetts, who wrote Last Girl Before Freeway: The Life, Loves, Losses and Liberation of Joan Rivers, claimed the "only time (Rivers) seriously thought about committing suicide was the terrible period after her husband killed himself."

In 1987, Rivers was fired from her gig at The Late Show Starring Joan Rivers on Fox. That same year, her husband, Edgar Rosenberg, who previously struggled with depression, died in a hotel room after taking an overdose of Valium.

"Her career was ruined, she was deeply in debt, and she felt she had nothing to live for," Bennetts said in a resurfaced interview. "And yet she went on to make an extraordinary comeback and build a billion-dollar business in her 60s and 70s."