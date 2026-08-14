EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt Won't Give Up on His Kids as Rejected Dad Continues Comeback Efforts 

"One thing about Brad that's stayed constant is that he knows how lucky he's been, decade after decade. Even on a bad day, it's still a lot of fun being Brad Pitt," said an insider. "Besides that, he has patience, resilience, and persistence, and he's not despairing about the situation with his kids.

"Brad knows he'll eventually have a place in all of their lives again, because he helped raise them and develop them into the people that they are today. Nobody can take that away from Brad – no matter what's going on with his legal fight with Angelina."

Oldest child Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, 24, recently filed a legal petition to shed the name "Pitt," while eldest daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, 21, filed a similar notice.

Despite that cruel slap in the face, the Oscar-winning star – who's dating 33-year-old jewelry designer Ines de Ramon – is taking a "mature approach" to his future with his children.