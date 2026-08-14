EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt Won't Give Up on His Kids as Rejected Dad Continues Comeback Efforts
Aug. 14 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Brad Pitt refuses to crumble as two more of his kids filed legal notices to drop his last name, sources told RadarOnline.com.
The Hollywood hunk, 62, privately vows to win back son Maddox Jolie-Pitt and daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, insiders said, while playing the long game in his never-ending war with ex-wife Angelina Jolie,
Brad Refuses to Lose Hope
"One thing about Brad that's stayed constant is that he knows how lucky he's been, decade after decade. Even on a bad day, it's still a lot of fun being Brad Pitt," said an insider. "Besides that, he has patience, resilience, and persistence, and he's not despairing about the situation with his kids.
"Brad knows he'll eventually have a place in all of their lives again, because he helped raise them and develop them into the people that they are today. Nobody can take that away from Brad – no matter what's going on with his legal fight with Angelina."
Oldest child Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, 24, recently filed a legal petition to shed the name "Pitt," while eldest daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, 21, filed a similar notice.
Despite that cruel slap in the face, the Oscar-winning star – who's dating 33-year-old jewelry designer Ines de Ramon – is taking a "mature approach" to his future with his children.
Sobriety Changed Brad's Family Outlook
"Brad's really changed on his sobriety journey over the last several years," added an insider. "He'll always pick up the phone if his kids need something from him and he's not going to change that policy anytime soon."
Brad and Angelina, 51, were married from 2014 to 2016 and have remained involved in a series of high-profile legal disputes since their separation.
According to sources, the actor has a "different" relationship with each of his kids – Maddox, Zahara, Pax [Jolie-Pitt], 22, Shiloh [Jolie-Pitt], 20, and twins Vivienne [Jolie-Pitt] and Knox [Jolie-Pitt].
Brad Still Hopes For Reconciliation
When the twins turned 18 on July 12, the ex-couple's nearly decade-long custody battle formally ended.
"Even though all six kids and Brad have been through some tough times together, he'll always be their dad," added another source.
"In the end, he wants them to be as proud of him as they are of Angelina."