EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson 'Sees Tony Romo DUI Bust as Karma'

It's an embarrassing turn of events for the iconic Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned broadcaster, who dated Simpson, 46, for a full two years before their ugly split in July 2009.

The two enjoyed a hard-partying time together and seemed destined for a long-term relationship, but insiders spilled the singer/fashion mogul was devastated because Romo sacked the relationship following growing suspicions she was cheating on him with another ex – bad boy rocker John Mayer.

Insiders said rejection triggered her to hit the bottle the two had shared in good times even harder, plunging her life into a booze-filled lifestyle that took her years to kick in 2017 for the life of sobriety she's enjoyed ever since.