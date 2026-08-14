EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Simpson 'Sees Tony Romo DUI Bust as Karma'
Aug. 14 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Jessica Simpson is happy that ex-boyfriend Tony Romo may finally be getting the help he needs in the wake of his humiliating drunk-driving bust, sources exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
The former NFL hunk, 46, was pulled over by cops in Milwaukee, Wis., and slapped with charges of operating a vehicle under the influence, leading to a humiliating night in the slammer.
Romo and Simpson’s Messy Split
It's an embarrassing turn of events for the iconic Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned broadcaster, who dated Simpson, 46, for a full two years before their ugly split in July 2009.
The two enjoyed a hard-partying time together and seemed destined for a long-term relationship, but insiders spilled the singer/fashion mogul was devastated because Romo sacked the relationship following growing suspicions she was cheating on him with another ex – bad boy rocker John Mayer.
Insiders said rejection triggered her to hit the bottle the two had shared in good times even harder, plunging her life into a booze-filled lifestyle that took her years to kick in 2017 for the life of sobriety she's enjoyed ever since.
Simpson Hopes Romo Finds Sobriety
"Jessica ultimately wishes Tony no harm, and she's thrilled that this moment – which is, no doubt, embarrassing, could lead him to finally find the same path that has worked so well for her," an insider exclusively said.
"She was out of control in those days, and Tony was like the Pied Piper of partying and ushered her into a world where alcohol often played a major role.
"Even after they split, it was too late for her to stop; the die had been cast and drinking to excess had become a rotten way of life that she couldn't seem to quit."