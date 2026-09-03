Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Scrapped Montecito Farewell Party After A-List Pals Were 'Too Busy' — 'It Was Embarrassing'

"I left a bottle of wine at their gate to welcome them, and it was returned to me, unopened, the following day," Susan claimed. "I'm not sure they ever wanted to hang out with anyone who wasn’t a billionaire or famous or both."

And it appears the Sussexes are now enraging their new neighbors, following their move to the U.K. last week.

The pair are facing a distinctly chilly welcome from some Cotswolds residents as speculation that they could establish a home in the celebrity-filled countryside fuels complaints about security, schools and their bitter history with the Royal Family

The two are reportedly considering the Cotswolds as a base for themselves and their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.