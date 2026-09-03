Why the Next Generation of Entertainment Fans Are Looking Beyond Hollywood

For decades, Hollywood played an outsized role in deciding what became culturally relevant in America. The biggest stars, franchises, and entertainment trends typically passed through a familiar set of studios, networks, and gatekeepers before reaching a mass audience.

Streaming and social media have disrupted that model. Younger audiences can now discover a series through TikTok, follow an international actor on Instagram, or find a new genre through a streaming recommendation without caring much about where the content originated.

For the next generation of entertainment fans, geography is becoming far less important than whether something captures their attention.

Anime is one of the clearest examples. Once treated as a niche interest in the U.S., it has become firmly embedded in mainstream entertainment culture. Korean entertainment has helped drive another major shift, challenging the long-held assumption that subtitles are a significant barrier for American audiences.

International stars are benefiting as well. Actors, directors, and franchises can now develop global fan bases without first needing a Hollywood project to introduce them to American audiences.

The result is an entertainment culture increasingly driven by genres, stars, fandoms and recommendations rather than country of origin.