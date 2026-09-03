JD Vance Defends Donald Trump Depicting Himself as Jesus — Blames Prez's Unhinged Truth Social Rants on Aide

“You know, Mikey (McCoy), who was Charlie’s chief of staff and a very good friend of both of ours. You know, Mikey was the person who called me and told me that he thought Charlie actually had a chance when he was in the hospital. You know, of course, that didn’t work out. But the idea that somehow these people were involved in Charlie’s death just enrages me."

Sexton pressed him about the ever-growing claims that something more insidious than just a standard assassination went down on the college campus where Kirk was killed. He claimed himself and his co-host, Clay Travis, were being driven mad by the swirling theories.

He cited a few, saying: "We take calls here, and people call in and say, ‘Oh, he had an exploding microphone on his body; it wasn’t actually a gun. It wasn’t really him that was doing the shooting; it was Israel.'"

Vance explained he felt the worst theories were the ones pointing toward Erika. "The idea that Erika has suffered not just the loss of Charlie, but all this B.S. that's directed at her, that's very frustrating to me," Vance said.