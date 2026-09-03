JD Vance Defends Donald Trump Depicting Himself as Jesus — Blames Prez's Unhinged Truth Social Rants on Aide
Sept. 2 2026, Published 9:36 p.m. ET
JD Vance has defended Donald Trump depicting himself as Jesus in an AI image posted on Truth Social, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The vice president, 80, was grilled about the Commander-in-Chief's erratic posts by a 22-year-old Liberty University graduate who runs a YouTube ministry.
'The President Didn't Mean Any Offense'
The veep was asked directly about the controversial picture by Bryce Crawford, who said the snap "made me upset" due to being a Christian.
Vance, 42, listened and then offered his perspective, saying: "I hear you, and I know the president didn't mean any offense." He pointed out Trump has consistently backed religious liberty and enjoys strong support from Christian voters.
The father-of-four then gave an insight into how Trump's social media accounts operate. The president fires off dozens of posts daily, often late into the night, but he does not personally vet every photo.
'It Makes Me Upset As A Christian'
Staff members curate content they believe will amuse Trump, according to reports.
Vance explained: "Sometimes he'll like chuckle at it, and sometimes if he really thinks it's funny, he'll have somebody post it. And that's exactly what happened here."
Vance shut down any notion that Trump deliberately compared himself to God. "Did Donald Trump mean to post a meme of himself as God? No," Vance stated. "He did not mean to, like, mock or mimic God. That's just not who he is."
Crawford remained skeptical of Trump's explanation that he mistook the image for a doctor depiction. "I don't know how he thought he was a doctor in the photo," Crawford said. "He was (wearing) a white robe with a red sash on it, you know, and that makes me upset as a Christian."
Removing Post Showed Respect For Christian Concerns
The evangelist eventually softened after hearing Vance's account. He acknowledged that Trump removing the post showed some level of respect for Christian concerns.
Previously, Vance defended another MAGA ally, Charlie Kirk's widow Erika.
Following her husband's death in September 2025, Erika was bombarded with questions about the circumstances leading up to Kirk's assassination.
But Vance has now shut down the conspiracy theories.
Vance told former CIA analyst Buck Sexton on The Clay & Buck Show: "I'm most frustrated at the attacks on Erika and some of the other staff.
“You know, Mikey (McCoy), who was Charlie’s chief of staff and a very good friend of both of ours. You know, Mikey was the person who called me and told me that he thought Charlie actually had a chance when he was in the hospital. You know, of course, that didn’t work out. But the idea that somehow these people were involved in Charlie’s death just enrages me."
Sexton pressed him about the ever-growing claims that something more insidious than just a standard assassination went down on the college campus where Kirk was killed. He claimed himself and his co-host, Clay Travis, were being driven mad by the swirling theories.
He cited a few, saying: "We take calls here, and people call in and say, ‘Oh, he had an exploding microphone on his body; it wasn’t actually a gun. It wasn’t really him that was doing the shooting; it was Israel.'"
Vance explained he felt the worst theories were the ones pointing toward Erika. "The idea that Erika has suffered not just the loss of Charlie, but all this B.S. that's directed at her, that's very frustrating to me," Vance said.