EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top's Accuser Claims Comic Is Trying to Avoid Answering Explicit Video Allegations

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Carrot Top asked for his case to be transferred to the division handling the CAA dispute, consolidated with that action, and stayed while the court considers the request.

Evans claimed the maneuver would also postpone Carrot Top's obligation to formally respond to the allegations against him.

"The Motion is an extraordinary procedural maneuver designed to accomplish one immediate objective: to prevent Carrot Top from answering the complaint filed against him," Evans alleged in the filing. Carrot Top's responsive pleading was due September 1, according to Evans.