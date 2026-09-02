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EXCLUSIVE: Carrot Top's Accuser Claims Comic Is Trying to Avoid Answering Explicit Video Allegations

Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Carrot Top's accuser has accused the comic of using a legal maneuver to avoid answering allegations involving an unsolicited explicit video.

Sept. 2 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

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Carrot Top has been accused of attempting to dodge answering explosive allegations that he sent an unsolicited explicit video by launching what the plaintiff branded a procedural "two-court race," RadarOnline.com can reveal

Billboard Chart singer Brian Evans filed a new opposition on Tuesday, September 1, fighting Scott 'Carrot Top' Thompson's bid to consolidate the lawsuit against the comic with a separate action involving Creative Artists Agency and agent Steve Levine.

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Carrot Top Accused of Trying to Delay His Response

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Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Brian Evans claims Carrot Top sought to postpone his deadline.

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According to court documents obtained by Radar, Carrot Top asked for his case to be transferred to the division handling the CAA dispute, consolidated with that action, and stayed while the court considers the request.

Evans claimed the maneuver would also postpone Carrot Top's obligation to formally respond to the allegations against him.

"The Motion is an extraordinary procedural maneuver designed to accomplish one immediate objective: to prevent Carrot Top from answering the complaint filed against him," Evans alleged in the filing. Carrot Top's responsive pleading was due September 1, according to Evans.

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Brian Evans Slams 'Two-Court Race'

Photo of Brian Evans
Source: BRIAN EVANS @CROON1 / X

Evans accused Carrot Top's lawyers of seeking the same relief before two judges.

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Instead of answering the complaint, Evans claimed Carrot Top's attorneys sought to delay that deadline until after a future ruling on whether the lawsuits should be transferred and consolidated.

Evans also accused Thompson's legal team of filing substantially the same consolidation request in two different divisions before two judges.

He branded the strategy a "two-court race for the first ruling" and "total gamesmanship," arguing it created the possibility that the judges could issue conflicting decisions over whether the lawsuits should be combined or stayed. The plaintiff insisted the two lawsuits should remain separate despite some overlapping documents and background issues.

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Lawsuits Involve Different Allegations

Carrot Top
Source: MEGA

Evans said his case against Carrot Top centers on alleged personal conduct, including an unsolicited explicit video.

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Evans' action against Carrot Top centers on alleged personal conduct, including direct communications between the pair, an alleged unsolicited sexually explicit video, alleged representations regarding entertainment opportunities, settlement-related conduct, alleged fraudulent inducement, and alleged use of a blank stipulation.

Meanwhile, Evans said his separate lawsuit against CAA and Levine involves allegations of retaliation, blacklisting, canceled professional opportunities and interference with his career.

Evans argued those differences mean the cases involve separate defendants, evidence, witnesses, legal theories, defenses, and damages.

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Brian Evans Wants Judge to Reject Legal Bid

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Brian Evans
Source: BRIAN EVANS @CROON1 / X

Evans wants the court to reject Carrot Top's transfer and stay request.

He further claimed Carrot Top's consolidation motion does not automatically suspend the comic's deadline to respond.

"A motion is not self-executing," Evans argued, insisting the filing did not automatically transfer the case, stay the proceedings, or excuse Thompson from answering.

The latest filing also adds another layer to the legal battle, with Evans seeking to disqualify Carrot Top's attorney, Ronnie J. Bitman, over Bitman's continued representation of attorney Chad Fitzgerald in a related federal appeal.

Evans ultimately asked the judge to reject Thompson's requested transfer, consolidation, and stay, and require the comedian to answer or otherwise defend himself against the allegations.

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