Joe Rogan Says He's 'Leaning Towards' Candace Owens' 'Interesting' Theories on Charlie Kirk's Accused Assassin Tyler Robinson

While speaking to comedians Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, and Ari Shaffir on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator offered, "The more time goes on, the more I'm leaning towards Candace Owens. She's got some very interesting theories."

He expressed distrust in news media, arguing "there's always some spin."

When it comes to the allegations against Robison, he said, "There's some bull----." Particularly, he doubted a photo identified by investigators, where conspiracy theorists "noticed that the cars in the background, the proportions were distorted."

Rogan cited theories "that what (investigators) had done was taken a guy who was, like, much wider than Tyler Robinson and shrunken the perspective.”