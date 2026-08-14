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Home > News > Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan Says He's 'Leaning Towards' Candace Owens' 'Interesting' Theories on Charlie Kirk's Accused Assassin Tyler Robinson

A photo of Joe Rogan alongside a photo of Candace Owens and a photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA; CANDACE OWENS/YOUTUBE

Joe Rogan expressed some support toward Candace Owens' theories.

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Aug. 14 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

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Podcaster Joe Rogan has given some credence to Candace Owens' conspiracy theories about Charlie Kirk, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While Tyler Robinson was arrested and charged with Kirk's murder, Owens has cast doubt on the situation, and Rogan hasn't entirely written her off.

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Joe Rogan Seemingly Buys into Conspiracy Theory

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A photo of Joe Rogan
Source: POWERFULJRE/YOUTUBE

Rogan discussed a theory regarding pictures released by investigators.

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While speaking to comedians Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, and Ari Shaffir on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator offered, "The more time goes on, the more I'm leaning towards Candace Owens. She's got some very interesting theories."

He expressed distrust in news media, arguing "there's always some spin."

When it comes to the allegations against Robison, he said, "There's some bull----." Particularly, he doubted a photo identified by investigators, where conspiracy theorists "noticed that the cars in the background, the proportions were distorted."

Rogan cited theories "that what (investigators) had done was taken a guy who was, like, much wider than Tyler Robinson and shrunken the perspective.”

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Candace Owens Speculates Photos Aren't of Tyler Robinson

A photo of Tyler Robinson
Source: MEGA

Investigators released blurry shots from security cameras allegedly involving Robinson.

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The theory was recently circulated by Owens, who has been criticized by Kirk's widow, Erika, for peddling narratives.

In the video, They Hid These Images Of "Tyler Robinson" From You, she speculated that the blurry individuals of the alleged culprit might not be Robinson. Instead, she believed the images released were purposefully difficult to make out to allow the government to conceal the perpetrator's true identity.

"Broad build. Left-handed. High white socks that look like they're hiding something. A hat sitting strangely above the head, as if accommodating a ponytail," her description read. "Candace releases exclusive stills from the parking garage footage the state was so slow to show – and asks the question the media won't. Is the person in the '4K undeniable footage' actually Tyler Robinson?"

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Erika Kirk Disses Candace Owens' Attacks

A photo of Erika Kirk
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk claimed she was blamed for her husband's death.

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Erika has passed scrutiny on Owens, as she has accused Owens of passing the blame onto her, saying in a video, "I have comedians dressing up in whiteface, I have people saying I’m not fit to be CEO, and I have Candace Owens claiming I murdered my husband."

Following Kirk's death, Erika assumed the position as the head of Turning Point USA. The organization "empowers citizens of all ages to rise up against the radical left in defense of freedom, free markets, and limited government," according to their website.

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Candace Owens Supported by Fans

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A photo of Candace Owens
Source: CANDACE OWENS/YOUTUBE

Owens theories have not immediately rejected by some of her supporters.

Despite Erika's criticism, Owens has garnered wide support for her perspective. She was notably very close with Kirk before his death. Following his September 2025 assassination, Owens claimed he came to her in a dream.

"So why are we not seeing any Flock-type camera footage as evidence of Tyler Robinson driving around?" one of Owens' supporters previously asked. "All I have seen is security cam footage? ... Because there is none that corroborates the narrative?"

"If ever I get set up for a murder, I want Candice on my case," another user said.

A third noted, "If Tyler Robinson is innocent, he should hope that his legal defense is paying attention and not throwing him under the bus."

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