Howard Stern Breaks Silence on Toxic Workplace Claims as Radio Host Jokes He's 'Probably' Part of the Problem

RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran host, 72, kicked off the season premiere of his SiriusXM show by reflecting on his summer, which has been plagued by negative headlines about his behavior and job cuts.

Howard Stern has broken his silence on toxic workplace claims after returning to the airwaves.

Talking about his return, he lauded his trademark curly black hair before joking: "I've never had a summer where I was treated so well in the press."

He added: "It was so positive. I can't believe it. I can't tell you how many different people have called me a s------."

Stern then laid into reports alleging staff have been instructed not to speak to him at parties — and his request all women must wear heels in the workplace.

He said: "They want to wear heels at work, so they come to work in their sneakers, and then they change out of them. I don't f---ing know, or maybe it's because the day we have guests, we all dress nicer, like every other f---ing media organization?"