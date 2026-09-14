Howard Stern Breaks Silence on Toxic Workplace Claims as Radio Host Jokes He's 'Probably' Part of the Problem
Sept. 14 2026, Published 1:32 p.m. ET
Howard Stern has broken his silence on toxic workplace claims after returning to the airwaves.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran host, 72, kicked off the season premiere of his SiriusXM show by reflecting on his summer, which has been plagued by negative headlines about his behavior and job cuts.
Reflecting On Incident-Packed Summer
Talking about his return, he lauded his trademark curly black hair before joking: "I've never had a summer where I was treated so well in the press."
He added: "It was so positive. I can't believe it. I can't tell you how many different people have called me a s------."
Stern then laid into reports alleging staff have been instructed not to speak to him at parties — and his request all women must wear heels in the workplace.
He said: "They want to wear heels at work, so they come to work in their sneakers, and then they change out of them. I don't f---ing know, or maybe it's because the day we have guests, we all dress nicer, like every other f---ing media organization?"
Defending Wife's Interview
Stern also clarified that his wife, Beth, was not "defending him" during her recent interview with the Daily Mail, but was rather answering a question about how his show will be available to stream on HBO Max for the first time.
"They interpreted it some other way. They wrote just something they wanted to write, and said that she was defending me," he said. "When did I ever need a defense?"
Howard added: "If you think I'm a s------, you’re probably right."
Later during Monday's live show, Howard reportedly clarified that he "gave up" his Howard 101 channel because he "didn't want the responsibility."
"I've never been more successful. I am the most successful radio personality," Howard stated. "I mean, not that that’s anything to boast. I mean, it didn’t take much effort."
'Reign Of Terror'
RadarOnline.com reported last month Stern allegedly terrorized his staff by running a "cult-like atmosphere" before coldly overseeing the "cost-cutting" axing of 12 members of his team, while he takes home a reported $100million a year.
"People were warned before any company parties not to speak to Howard, with the added note that people have actually gotten fired for it," an insider reportedly said after the cutbacks.
Insiders shared Stern's staff was terrified of their boss and desperately sought his approval as though he were lording it over a cult.
"I think that a lot of them acted out to get that attention. You go into that compound, and it's just pictures of Howard everywhere," the insider recently claimed.
"And it all seems light and fun, but once you step back, you see it as something else."
Many of the fired staffers have now refused to sign NDAs after being brutally let go and are angling for better severance packages in the process, sources said.
Meanwhile, the self-proclaimed "King of All Media" has been laughing all the way to the bank.
The Private Parts star loudly crowed after signing his most recent contract in December, saying: "I am happy to announce that I have figured out a way to have it all."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a long line of staffers have come forward to paint the radio icon as a cheap, petty, vengeful monster who makes accused bully Ellen DeGeneres look like Mr. Rogers.
"The hallway had to be cleared out before he walks down," said John Melendez, aka "Stuttering John," a former on-air crony.
Another comic said he was warned to "not look" directly at Howard if he wanted airtime.