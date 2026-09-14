Epstein Survivors Kicked Out of Republican Convention After Journalist Questions GOP House Candidate About Files

Palmeri said she pressed Burke on why so few of the Epstein files had been released, why there had been no additional prosecutions beyond Epstein and his now-imprisoned madame Ghislaine Maxwell, and why President Trump had initially opposed making the files public.

She also said she asked Burke whether he would push to release the files if elected, and he said he would.

The journalist claimed one survivor told the politician, "I'm curious, I appreciate your support and your willingness to see how important this is because this is a human rights issue; this isn't a political issue. It's about sexual exploitation of girls and young women."

Palmieri said Burke "continued answering our questions as the interview turned to the Republican Party's handling of the Epstein files and Trump's relationship with the late financier.

She added, "At one point, Burke suggested that Trump had already gone to court over matters involving Epstein. We told him that was not the case."

Things ended when "We shook hands at the end," but nine minutes after the interview began, "at least three security personnel approached us" and asked if the women were carrying signs.