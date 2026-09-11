EXCLUSIVE: Secret Epstein Emails Kept Out of DOJ File Dump — Including FBI Info About Ghislaine Maxwell Interview

The group said the productions totaled roughly 130 pages and included communications involving senior DOJ and FBI officials who handled the Epstein review, including FBI Director Kash Patel, former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, and former Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove.

DDF said it cross-referenced the FBI records against the DOJ's official Epstein Library using the department's own search function.

The group claimed it found "dozens" of documents in the FOIA production that it could not locate in the public Epstein archive. However, DDF acknowledged the enormous size of the database and possible optical character recognition issues meant some records could theoretically exist in the library without appearing in searches.