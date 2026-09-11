EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Will Never Relent' to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Latest Public Demand
Sept. 11 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET
King Charles will "never relent" to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's demand to be characterized as "public figures," sources told RadarOnline.com, amid concern that changing the language around how the pair are referred to could potentially bolster Harry's continuing fight over security in Britain.
Charles, 77, has this week maintained a firm distinction between his son and daughter-in-law's private lives and the duties of working royalty since Harry, 41, and Markle, 45, stepped back in 2020.
King Charles Denies Sussexes' Request
The dispute has intensified since the Sussexes returned to Britain with Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, in late August, after six years living in California.
A royal source said: "The King is never going to relent simply because Harry and Meghan dislike being described as private citizens. There is a concern that formally accepting their preferred description of 'public figures' could potentially be seized upon by Harry as supporting his argument over security. Charles does not want Palace language becoming ammunition in another dispute."
The row emerged after the Lord Chamberlain issued guidance describing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as private citizens and reiterating that neither has returned to working royal status.
Harry and Markle have instead made clear that they believe "public figures" more accurately reflects their position.
Their preferred terminology comes against the backdrop of Harry's years-long dispute over the security arrangements applied to his family following their departure from royal duties.
Prince Harry's Security Battle Triggers Row Over Sussex Status
The Sussexes ceased receiving the same automatic taxpayer-funded police protection they had while serving as senior working royals.
Decisions concerning protective security are considered by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, known as Ravec, rather than personally determined by Charles.
Another source claimed: "Nobody is suggesting the King can decide whether Harry receives police protection, because that is not his decision. But the Palace is acutely conscious of the significance Harry attaches to how his status is defined.
"Harry has spent years arguing that leaving royal duties did not suddenly remove the risks arising from his identity, profile and position as the King's son. From his perspective, being acknowledged as a public figure potentially fits far more comfortably with that argument than being repeatedly characterized as an ordinary private citizen."
The insider noted, "That is precisely why there is little appetite on the Palace side to change the wording. They do not want to provide anything that might conceivably strengthen Harry's position in his continuing security fight."
Harry has previously challenged decisions over his protection through the British courts, arguing that he could not safely bring his family to Britain under the arrangements imposed after 2020.
Sussexes' Return to Britain Raises Security Stakes
His protection has instead been considered according to the circumstances of individual visits.
The family's return to Britain has raised the stakes because security is no longer solely an issue surrounding occasional trips from California.
A source familiar with the dispute claimed: "For Harry, this now concerns the everyday reality of living in Britain with Meghan and the children. He believes their global profile is undeniable and that the risks surrounding them should be assessed accordingly.
"But Charles's position remains that returning to Britain does not reverse what happened when the Sussexes stopped being working royals. The distinction between public prominence and official royal duty is one the Palace intends to preserve."
Prince Harry Prepares for Invictus Games Engagements
Harry is expected to undertake public engagements for organizations he supports following his return.
They include the Invictus Games, founded by Harry in 2014 for wounded, injured, and sick military personnel and veterans.
The next Games are scheduled for Birmingham in 2027.