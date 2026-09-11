EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Will Never Relent' to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Latest Public Demand

The dispute has intensified since the Sussexes returned to Britain with Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, in late August, after six years living in California.

A royal source said: "The King is never going to relent simply because Harry and Meghan dislike being described as private citizens. There is a concern that formally accepting their preferred description of 'public figures' could potentially be seized upon by Harry as supporting his argument over security. Charles does not want Palace language becoming ammunition in another dispute."

The row emerged after the Lord Chamberlain issued guidance describing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as private citizens and reiterating that neither has returned to working royal status.

Harry and Markle have instead made clear that they believe "public figures" more accurately reflects their position.

Their preferred terminology comes against the backdrop of Harry's years-long dispute over the security arrangements applied to his family following their departure from royal duties.