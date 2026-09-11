EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Blames Charles' For Uganda's Invictus Games Snub

But General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda's chief of defense forces and son of President Yoweri Museveni, has now said the country would no longer participate, citing its support for the British monarch.

Kainerugaba declared: "In order not to be construed as being opposed to His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom, whom we deeply revere, Uganda hereby withdraws from the Invictus Games. We shall not participate in anything that does not have His Majesty's approval."

He also told the Times: "I have factions in the Ministry of Defence that support that Harry-Meghan nonsense. I had to quash it straight away. I support the monarch. Period."

The decision comes days after official guidance issued by the Lord Chamberlain on Charles's behalf confirmed that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 45, remain non-working members of the royal family following their decision to step back from royal duties and relocate their lives to the United States.

The guidance was issued to "help avoid doubt or confusion" over the couple's position.