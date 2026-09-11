EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Blames Charles' For Uganda's Invictus Games Snub
Sept. 11 2026, Published 5:30 a.m. ET
Prince Harry is facing a fresh setback for his Invictus Games after Uganda's defense chief said the country would withdraw from next year's event due to a desire to remain aligned with King Charles and to criticize the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Uganda had signed up only two months ago to send wounded and injured servicemen and women to the Invictus Games in Birmingham next July.
Uganda Pulls Out Of Invictus Over Harry Feud
But General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda's chief of defense forces and son of President Yoweri Museveni, has now said the country would no longer participate, citing its support for the British monarch.
Kainerugaba declared: "In order not to be construed as being opposed to His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom, whom we deeply revere, Uganda hereby withdraws from the Invictus Games. We shall not participate in anything that does not have His Majesty's approval."
He also told the Times: "I have factions in the Ministry of Defence that support that Harry-Meghan nonsense. I had to quash it straight away. I support the monarch. Period."
The decision comes days after official guidance issued by the Lord Chamberlain on Charles's behalf confirmed that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 45, remain non-working members of the royal family following their decision to step back from royal duties and relocate their lives to the United States.
The guidance was issued to "help avoid doubt or confusion" over the couple's position.
Harry Blames Palace Guidance For Uganda Chaos
A source close to the Sussexes said the timing had created concern the royal clarification could have consequences for the Invictus movement.
The insider told Radar in an exclusive interview: "Whether it was intended or not, there is a clear sense that the Lord Chamberlain and Charles' latest guidance has contributed to this situation, and that is who Harry is blaming for the Uganda Invictus withdrawal.
"The Invictus Games were created to put wounded and injured service personnel at the center of the conversation, so it is deeply frustrating for Harry to see the event become caught up in questions about royal status and allegiance.
"The people who risk being forgotten in all of this are the competitors themselves. Ugandan service personnel had expected to take part in Birmingham, train for the competition and represent their country. They should not have to bear the consequences of disagreements surrounding the royal family."
A second source familiar with the Invictus community said: "Whatever someone's views are about Harry, Meghan or the monarchy, Invictus has always been about the men and women who have served. Turning participation in the Games into a question of loyalty to one particular member of the royal family risks distracting from the purpose of the event and, most importantly, the people it was established to support."
Inside The History Of The Invictus Games
The Games were founded by former soldier Harry in 2014 after he drew on his experience in the British armed forces to create an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans.
The competition has since been staged in cities around the world.
Harry's relationship with Charles and the wider royal family has remained deeply strained since he and Markle stepped down as working royals. The couple moved to California and have spoken publicly about their experiences within the monarchy.
The latest dispute centers on the distinction between Harry's role in creating and supporting the Invictus Games and his current position within the royal family. Sources supporting the Sussexes have argued the sporting event is separate from royal duties and exists to benefit military personnel.
Palace Insiders Defend Charles's Stance
But insiders supportive of Charles have maintained the King encourages organizations and initiatives supporting wounded service personnel, despite the formal clarification of Harry and Markle's status in relation to their position as non-working royals.
A source said: "Kainerugaba's comments simply make clear that Uganda's position is being presented as an expression of loyalty to Charles, rather than a criticism of the Invictus Games themselves. The country's participation next year now remains uncertain."